Caleb Williams among top 10 USC players to watch during spring football

Four months ago, as trumpets blared and Song Girls swayed and USC basked in the afterglow of its new coach’s stunning arrival, Lincoln Riley was asked amid the pomp and circumstance of his celebratory news conference how long it might actually take to set USC on a return path to prominence.

The coach answered confidently: “I think it can happen quickly. I do,” he said.

Riley has done everything in his power since to live up to that proclamation. He brought the most coveted transfer in college football to USC. He turned over pretty much all of USC’s staff, overhauled nearly half of its roster and completely upended its future on the recruiting trail.

The first glimpse of those changes comes Tuesday, when the Trojans will hold their first official practice of the Riley era.

Here are 10 players we’ll be watching closely during a crucial spring session for USC: