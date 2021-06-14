Complete coverage: USC song girls investigation
Ten former USC Song Girls described to The Times a toxic culture within the famed collegiate dance team that included longtime former coach Lori Nelson rebuking women publicly for their eating habits, personal appearance and sex lives.
USC’s Song Girls investigation has echoes in a 2016 Title IX complaint against the school
The USC Song Girls program and longtime coach Lori Nelson were the subject of a 2016 Title IX investigation, which turned up insufficient evidence that Nelson violated university policies.
Former Song Girls coach Lori Nelson
Las integrantes de Song Girls de USC ofrecen un ideal glamuroso; 10 mujeres narran una realidad diferente y tóxica
Diez ex-Song Girls de USC describieron a The Times una cultura tóxica dentro del famoso equipo de baile universitario que incluía a la exentrenadora Lori Nelson reprendiendo públicamente a las mujeres por sus hábitos alimenticios, apariencia personal y vida sexual.
Former USC Song Girls coach Lori Nelson blamed the university for the toxic environment within the famed spirit squad, which is the subject of a Title IX investigation, in her resignation letter.
La exentrenadora de Song Girls de la USC, Lori Nelson, culpó a la universidad por el ambiente tóxico dentro del famoso escuadrón espiritual, que es objeto de una investigación del Título IX, en su carta de renuncia.
Who are the USC Song Girls, a dance squad whose members have complained about body shaming and other toxic behavior.