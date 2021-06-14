Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
USC Sports

Complete coverage: USC song girls investigation

Share

Ten former USC Song Girls described to The Times a toxic culture within the famed collegiate dance team that included longtime former coach Lori Nelson rebuking women publicly for their eating habits, personal appearance and sex lives.

USC Sports

USC’s Song Girls investigation has echoes in a 2016 Title IX complaint against the school

USC president Carol Folt (in red), center, poses with Lori Nelson (pink blouse) and the USC Song Girls.

USC Sports

USC’s Song Girls investigation has echoes in a 2016 Title IX complaint against the school

The USC Song Girls program and longtime coach Lori Nelson were the subject of a 2016 Title IX investigation, which turned up insufficient evidence that Nelson violated university policies.

More Coverage

Subscriber exclusive: Coach Lori Nelson’s response to the 2016 Title IX complaint

USC Sports

Song Girls coach Lori Nelson’s response to 2016 Title IX complaint

Team portrait including Adrianna Robakowski (third from right in bottom row) and Josie Bullen (second from right in top row).

USC Sports

Song Girls coach Lori Nelson’s response to 2016 Title IX complaint

Former Song Girls coach Lori Nelson

USC Sports

USC’s Song Girls project a glamorous ideal; 10 women describe a different, toxic reality

USC song girls Josie Bullen (far right) and Adrianna Robakowski (second from right).

USC Sports

USC’s Song Girls project a glamorous ideal; 10 women describe a different, toxic reality

Ten former USC Song Girls described to The Times a toxic culture within the famed collegiate dance team that included longtime former coach Lori Nelson rebuking women publicly for their eating habits, personal appearance and sex lives.

More Coverage

Pictures: USC Song Girls through the years

Deportes

Las integrantes de Song Girls de USC ofrecen un ideal glamuroso; 10 mujeres narran una realidad diferente y tóxica

USC song girls Josie Bullen (far right) and Adrianna Robakowski (second from right).

Deportes

Las integrantes de Song Girls de USC ofrecen un ideal glamuroso; 10 mujeres narran una realidad diferente y tóxica

Diez ex-Song Girls de USC describieron a The Times una cultura tóxica dentro del famoso equipo de baile universitario que incluía a la exentrenadora Lori Nelson reprendiendo públicamente a las mujeres por sus hábitos alimenticios, apariencia personal y vida sexual.

USC Sports

Ex-Song Girls coach accuses USC of discrimination, harassment; rejects Title IX probe

ONE TIME USE ONLY From L-R, Aya Shimizu, Lauren Dunn and Adrianna Robakowski pose with Lori Nelson.

USC Sports

Ex-Song Girls coach accuses USC of discrimination, harassment; rejects Title IX probe

Former USC Song Girls coach Lori Nelson blamed the university for the toxic environment within the famed spirit squad, which is the subject of a Title IX investigation, in her resignation letter.

More Coverage

USC’s Song Girls project a glamorous ideal; 10 women describe a different, toxic reality
Who are the Song Girls? A primer on the iconic USC dance squad

Deportes

La exentrenadora de las Song Girls acusa a USC de discriminación y acoso

ONE TIME USE ONLY From L-R, Aya Shimizu, Lauren Dunn and Adrianna Robakowski pose with Lori Nelson.

Deportes

La exentrenadora de las Song Girls acusa a USC de discriminación y acoso

La exentrenadora de Song Girls de la USC, Lori Nelson, culpó a la universidad por el ambiente tóxico dentro del famoso escuadrón espiritual, que es objeto de una investigación del Título IX, en su carta de renuncia.

More Coverage

USC’s Song Girls project a glamorous ideal; 10 women describe a different, toxic reality
Who are the Song Girls? A primer on the iconic USC dance squad

USC Sports

Who are the Song Girls? A primer on the iconic USC dance squad

USC song girl Josie Bullen

USC Sports

Who are the Song Girls? A primer on the iconic USC dance squad

Who are the USC Song Girls, a dance squad whose members have complained about body shaming and other toxic behavior.
Advertisement