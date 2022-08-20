Newcomers make a big impact: Seven takeaways from USC training camp

USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu sacks Utah quarterback Jake Bentley during a game in November 2020. (Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)

There were a multitude of doubts about USC’s defense coming into camp, most of them warranted. The only certainty among that group all summer seemed to be that Tuli Tuipulotu was on the brink of becoming a star.

His ascent has played out as planned thus far. Ask any USC coaches or players who stood out most on defense, and you’ll get the same answer. Tuipulotu, they suggest, has been an absolute game-wrecker.

Advertisement

“All he does is lead from the front. All he does is play hard,” USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “Without question, he’s been one of our standouts.”

How exactly Grinch plans to deploy the Trojans’ destructive defensive end is still unclear, but as injuries depleted the defensive front in camp, Grinch responded by moving Tuipulotu all over the line. He even tried his hand at standing up as an outside rush end.

Wherever Tuipulotu lines up, the consensus from camp is that he’ll make a major impact.