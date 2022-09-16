All gas and no brakes? Three things to watch for in USC vs. Fresno State

It doesn’t take a math whiz to know USC’s rate of turnovers forced is not sustainable. With four takeaways in each of its first two games — and zero turnovers lost — USC’s turnover margin sits atop all of college football. No team in recent history has kept up a plus-two pace in turnover margin, let alone plus-four.

Regression is coming. But for now, Alex Grinch isn’t about to let math get in the way of the mentality he’s trying to instill.

“The messaging is 100% we control it 100% of the time, and we don’t let truth get in the way,” the USC defensive coordinator said with a grin.

So Grinch really thinks USC can maintain this breakneck pace?

“Tell me why we can’t,” Grinch said. “You have to think that way. You’re not a passive member of the game of football. You’re an active member. We choose to have that approach that it’s controllable, and we have to go get them.”

Here are three things to watch for when USC plays host to Fresno State at the Coliseum on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. PDT (Fox, Fox Sports app):