USC vs. Arizona State: Betting odds, lines, picks against spread

The USC Trojans take their No. 6 AP ranking into their 7:30 p.m. Saturday meeting with the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Coliseum.

The Trojans are off to a 4-0 start under first-year coach Lincoln Riley and the only Pac-12 team at 2-0 in conference play. ASU isn’t expected to threaten that perfect record as USC opened as a 24-point home favorite and that hasn’t deterred early bettors from laying the huge spread as the line is up to USC -25.5. In fact, 72% of the bets and 91% of the money (which is usually an indication of action from sharper bettors) are on the Trojans. For the most up-to-date betting trends from DraftKings, see VSiN’s college football betting splits page.

The Trojans are led by quarterback Caleb Williams, who also came with Riley from Oklahoma. He wasn’t as sharp in last Saturday’s win at Oregon State, but rallied USC to a hard-fought 17-14 victory in the type of early-season game that fans have seen the Trojans lose in recent years. Williams is still 6-1 in the Heisman Trophy race behind Ohio State’s CJ Stroud (odds of 6-5) and Alabama’s Bryce Young (4-1).

The Arizona State program, which was already in disarray as it entered the season facing alleged recruiting violations, is off to a 1-3 start that includes coach Herman Edwards and the administration parting ways after the Sun Devils’ embarrassing 30-21 loss vs. Eastern Michigan as 20½-point home favorites.

The over/under for Saturday night’s game is set at 60½ points with USC expected to account for most of those points. Bettors don’t seem to be scared off as 55% of the bets and 74% of the money has been bet on the over.

