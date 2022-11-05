No. 9 USC’s ongoing defensive woes nearly derail season in win over Cal

As contenders fell and chaos reigned among the ruling class of college football, Tuli Tuipulotu stood amid the wreckage Saturday night with his arms raised in triumph. It wouldn’t be long before the triumph turned to feverish relief.

USC’s last two games had been difficult for its star defensive lineman — and the Trojans defense as a whole. Over 1,100 yards had been given up. Nearly 40 tackles had been missed. A previously unblemished record and clear path to the College Football Playoff was lost in the process, raising further doubt about the trajectory of a Trojans defense struggling to stop anyone with so much as a pulse.

On a Saturday when three of the nation’s top six teams — No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson and No. 6 Alabama — were all stopped in their tracks, USC nearly found itself among the many fallen contenders. What began as an impressive bounce-back performance for its defense nearly devolved into a nightmare before USC escaped with a 41-35 victory.

Advertisement

USC Sports Recap: Caleb Williams helps USC hold off California Caleb Williams and No. 9 USC defeated Cal in a high-scoring game highlighted by Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams making crucial plays down the stretch.

As Tuipulotu threw down quarterback Jack Plummer for his second sack, USC seemed well on its way to defibrillating its lifeless defense. USC had shut down the Cal rushing attack, giving up a season-low 63 yards, and kept Plummer under duress, with Tuipulotu contributing two of three sacks.

But as time ticked away, Plummer kept finding holes in USC’s secondary as he racked up 406 yards passing and three touchdowns. The Trojans nearly gave up 500-plus yards for the third consecutive week, this time capping the total at a mere 469.

It was enough certainly to keep USC on its toes late. A surprise onside kick and subsequent touchdown drive left Cal down just seven points with nine minutes remaining, a reminder of how quickly this USC defense is capable of losing its grip.

If not for Caleb Williams, who once again carried USC with a 360-yard, four-touchdown performance, the Trojans might have let this one slip away. Alas, they would hang on.

Cal came out swinging from the start against USC’s reeling defense. Freshman running back Jaydn Ott ripped off a 22-yard gain to open the game, and Cal marched down the field in just five plays, the last of which saw Ott slip through multiple tackles on his way to the end zone.

But the Bears struggled mightily to move the ball from there until the third quarter. After the Trojans were trampled for 76 yards on that initial drive, they clamped down, holding Cal to just 88 over their next six. Ott, meanwhile, finished the first half with one fewer rushing yard than he’d gained on Cal’s opening drive, slowed by a suddenly stingy USC front seven.

The renewed effort on defense early was critical, considering USC’s electric offense didn’t always have its usual spark.

Williams still largely had his way with Cal’s defense, despite once again being without his top two receiving targets. He still found Tahj Washington (112 yards and a touchdown) and Michael Jackson III (115 yards and two touchdowns) in big moments and still conjured big plays through the air, completing 10 passes of 15 yards or more, including a 59-yard screen that Jackson took to the house.

Soon, Cal would find its own rhythm on offense. Fortunately for USC on Saturday, it was too little too late.

