No. 9 USC vs. California: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Jordan Addison and Mario Williams out for USC vs. Cal

USC will once again be without both of its top receivers.

The ninth-ranked Trojans will take on California without wideouts Jordan Addison and Mario Williams, who also missed last week’s win over Arizona due to injury.

Addison injured his leg against Utah last month, while the nature of Williams’ injury remains unclear.

USC coach Lincoln Riley expressed some optimism this week that USC would get several injured players back by Saturday night.

“None of these guys had just simple, out-a-couple-of-days injuries. But a lot of improvement,” Riley said. “The bye week obviously helped. It was good to be able to get through the last game without playing those guys and that time has certainly aided in it. So we’ll have a bunch of close calls leading into Saturday.”

Linebackers Eric Gentry (ankle) and Ralen Goforth (hand) are also not dressed for Saturday night’s game. But USC will get offensive guard Andrew Vorhees back up front.