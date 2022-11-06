No. 9 USC vs. California: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Jordan Addison and Mario Williams out for USC vs. Cal
USC will once again be without both of its top receivers.
The ninth-ranked Trojans will take on California without wideouts Jordan Addison and Mario Williams, who also missed last week’s win over Arizona due to injury.
Addison injured his leg against Utah last month, while the nature of Williams’ injury remains unclear.
USC coach Lincoln Riley expressed some optimism this week that USC would get several injured players back by Saturday night.
“None of these guys had just simple, out-a-couple-of-days injuries. But a lot of improvement,” Riley said. “The bye week obviously helped. It was good to be able to get through the last game without playing those guys and that time has certainly aided in it. So we’ll have a bunch of close calls leading into Saturday.”
Linebackers Eric Gentry (ankle) and Ralen Goforth (hand) are also not dressed for Saturday night’s game. But USC will get offensive guard Andrew Vorhees back up front.
USC’s veteran linemen see bright future for young OT Mason Murphy
Last summer, when USC first divided into separate weight-lifting sessions, Justin Dedich made a request. The redshirt senior and soon-to-be captain wanted to switch into the same group as redshirt freshman Mason Murphy.
Dedich had seen something special in the young offensive tackle, and he was not the only one within USC’s veteran offensive line group. Several months later, when Murphy made his first start as USC’s right tackle Saturday against Arizona, Dedich and redshirt junior lineman Jonah Monheim both referred to Murphy as the Trojans’ “most talented” player up front.
“That kid has a lot in front of him,” Dedich said, “and he’s working to get it.”
“There’s no doubt,” Monheim added, “he’s such a talented kid.”
Tuli Tuipulotu finds his own way to be the leader of USC’s defense
He has heard the word many times over many months and tried as hard as he might to live up to its weighty label, but eight games into a standout junior season, Tuli Tuipulotu still isn’t entirely comfortable acknowledging it out loud.
“I don’t think I’m a leader,” USC’s star defensive end declared this week.
His coaches and teammates wholeheartedly disagree. The stats tell a similar story, as his seven sacks through the Trojans’ first six games led all of college football at the time. Tuipulotu’s tear has slowed somewhat since with offenses setting out specifically to stop him. But as USC enters the stretch run of its first season under Lincoln Riley, with California awaiting Saturday, there’s a convincing case to be made that no Pac-12 defensive lineman has been more disruptive than the 6-foot-4, 290-pound Tuipulotu.
USC defense looks to get back on track against Cal: Three things to watch
After a second straight game during which his defense allowed more than 500 yards and missed at least a dozen-and-a-half tackles in the process, Alex Grinch was asked whether he feels USC might be a few minor fixes away on defense — or if bigger-scale changes were required to right the ship.
“It feels awful is how it feels,” USC’s defensive coordinator answered.
It’s been a season of brutal honesty from Grinch, whose group is allowing more than 400 yards per game, a total that lags far behind the rest of the Pac-12’s contenders and ranks right in line with USC’s porous defense from a year ago. Though, a terrific turnover margin — plus-16, tops in the country — and stellar play in the red zone this season — 71.4% conversion rate allowed, 11th-best — has saved USC’s defense from completely imploding like it often did in 2021.
USC vs. California: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread
No. 9 USC (7-1, 5-1 in the Pac-12) has been installed as 21-point home favorites vs. Cal (3-5, 1-4) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Trojans are in second place in the conference, half a game ahead of UCLA and Utah which have played one fewer game. They’re coming off a 45-37 win at Arizona on Saturday in which they failed to cover as 14-point favorites, so this week’s spread is a higher hill to climb. However, Cal enters this game on a four-game losing streak, failing to cover in three of those games. Last week, Oregon beat Cal 42-24 and covered as a 16.5-point favorite.
The vast majority of early bettors have been laying the points with USC. Seventy-four percent of the bets at DraftKings have been on USC -21 as of Thursday morning; however, 54% of the money (usually the sharper side) has been on the Golden Bears. For the most up-to-date betting trends, see VSiN’s college football betting splits page.