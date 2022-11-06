USC Sports

Photos | USC holds on to defeat California

USC wide receiver Tahj Washington scampers into the end zone in front of California linebacker Jackson Sirmon.
USC wide receiver Tahj Washington scampers into the end zone in front of California linebacker Jackson Sirmon on an eight-yard touchdown catch in the second half of the Trojans’ 41-35 victory Saturday at the Coliseum.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Gina FerazziStaff Photographer 
USCUSC improved to 8-1 on the season Saturday with a 41-35 victory over California at the Coliseum.

Cal surged in the second half against a struggling Trojans defense, but USC managed to hold on for an important win that keeps them in contention for the Pac-12 title.

Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Gina Ferazzi captured many of the game’s biggest moments from her sideline vantage point. Here’s a look at some of her top photos of the game:

USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu sacks California quarterback Jack Plummer during the first half.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
USC wide receiver Tahj Washington is tackled by California safety Craig Woodson.
USC wide receiver Tahj Washington is tackled by California safety Craig Woodson after making a 17-yard catch in the first half.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
California running back Jaydn Ott carries the ball ahead of USC's Tuasivi Nomura (44), Shane Lee (53) and Bryson Shaw during the first half.
California running back Jaydn Ott carries the ball ahead of USC’s Tuasivi Nomura (44), Shane Lee (53) and Bryson Shaw during the first half.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
USC quarterback Caleb Williams carries the ball in the final moments of the game to secure a victory for the Trojans.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
USC defensive back Calen Bullock breaks up a pass intended for California wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter in the second half.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
USC wide receiver Michael Jackson III runs behind quarterback Caleb Williams on a reverse against California in the fourth quarter.
USC wide receiver Michael Jackson III runs behind quarterback Caleb Williams on a reverse against California in the fourth quarter.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Gina Ferazzi

Gina Ferazzi grew up in the small New England town of Longmeadow, Mass. She has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. Her photos are a part of the staff Pulitzer Prizes for Breaking News in 2016 for the San Bernardino terrorist attack and for the wildfires in 2004. She’s an all-around photographer covering assignments from Winter Olympics, presidential campaigns to local and national news events. Her video documentaries include stories on black tar heroin, health clinics, women priests and Marine suicide. A two-sport scholarship athlete at the University of Maine, Orono, she still holds the record for five goals in one field hockey game.

