Photos | USC holds on to defeat California

USCUSC improved to 8-1 on the season Saturday with a 41-35 victory over California at the Coliseum.

Cal surged in the second half against a struggling Trojans defense, but USC managed to hold on for an important win that keeps them in contention for the Pac-12 title.

Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Gina Ferazzi captured many of the game’s biggest moments from her sideline vantage point. Here’s a look at some of her top photos of the game:

USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu sacks California quarterback Jack Plummer during the first half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

USC wide receiver Tahj Washington is tackled by California safety Craig Woodson after making a 17-yard catch in the first half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California running back Jaydn Ott carries the ball ahead of USC’s Tuasivi Nomura (44), Shane Lee (53) and Bryson Shaw during the first half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

USC quarterback Caleb Williams carries the ball in the final moments of the game to secure a victory for the Trojans. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

USC defensive back Calen Bullock breaks up a pass intended for California wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter in the second half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)