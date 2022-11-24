USC falls to No. 22 Tennessee in overtime in Battle 4 Atlantis

Julian Phillips scored a season-high 25 points to help No. 22 Tennessee hold off USC 73-66 in overtime in Thursday’s semifinals at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The first-year forward made seven of 13 shots and 10 of 12 free throws to go with eight rebounds for the Volunteers (4-1), with four of those free throws coming in overtime.

Boogie Ellis scored 21 points in his second big output in as many days to lead the Trojans (4-2). He made seven of 14 shots from the field, including three of six from three-point range.

Advertisement

The only other USC player in double figures was Tre White, who finished with 11 points on five-of-11 shooting from the field. Joshua Morgan contributed six points, five rebounds, four blocked shots and one steal.

Santiago Vescovi overcame a rough shooting game to make the go-ahead three-pointer with 1:45 left in the extra period, while Zakai Zeigler made all four of his free throws in the final 23.7 seconds of overtime to seal the win.

Tennessee won despite playing a second straight day without leading scorer Josiah-Jordan James (13.7 points per game) because of soreness in his left knee. He had an offseason procedure on that knee, and coach Rick Barnes said he’s day-to-day.