Advertisement
Share
USC Sports

Commentary: USC is No. 4 in CFP rankings. Would idle Ohio State slide into playoff if the Trojans lose to Utah?

USC coach Lincoln Riley talks with his players on the sideline during the fourth quarter against Notre Dame.
USC coach Lincoln Riley talks with his players on the sideline during the fourth quarter against Notre Dame on Saturday at the Coliseum.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By J. Brady McCollough
Staff WriterFollow
Share

The nation’s focus will be on Las Vegas on Friday night when USC and Utah play for the Pac-12 championship.

“That’s the only drama left,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said Tuesday night after the College Football Playoff rankings reveal.

Based on the CFP selection committee’s ranking of the Trojans as No. 4, USC is in the playoff with a win over the Utes. But what if USC loses? That’s where things would get interesting.

Advertisement

The playoff has never invited a two-loss team into the field, and it is unlikely to break that precedent for a USC squad whose best win would be at No. 15 Oregon State by a score of 17-14.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Chip Kelly of the UCLA Bruins shakes hands with head coach.

UCLA Sports

Here’s how a USC win Friday could help rival UCLA reach best bowl game

A USC win Friday over Utah in the Pac-12 championship football game likely would boost UCLA’s hopes of landing in the Alamo Bowl, the league’s third-best choice.

Waiting in the wings is Ohio State, 11-1, at No. 5. It would be easy enough for the committee to bump the Buckeyes to the fourth spot, but do they really deserve a trip to the playoff after being pulverized by rival Michigan, 45-23, on their home field in the last game of the season?

The Wolverines ran away from Ohio State, winning the second half by a 28-3 margin, which should be the lasting image for the committee — despite the strength of Ohio State’s win over No. 8 Penn State in Happy Valley. The Buckeyes and Trojans each share an 11-point win over No. 21 Notre Dame.

If USC loses to Utah a second time in close fashion, the Trojans would have at least finished on a competitive note, unlike Ohio State.

A theoretical choice of the 11-1 Buckeyes over 11-2 USC would be punishing the Trojans for having earned a spot in their conference championship game while Ohio State sat at home.

USC coach Lincoln Riley talks with his players on the sideline during the fourth quarter of a game against Notre Dame

USC Sports

Commentary: I knew Lincoln Riley was going to be good for USC. But not this good

Lincoln Riley was clearly going to immediately improve USC football, but no one predicted his team would be this good during his first season.

USC fans will have to hope that they don’t have to be subject to any debate between Friday night and Sunday morning when the committee announces which four teams will play in the semifinals for a trip to the national championship game at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 9.

As it stands, on New Year’s Eve, No. 1 Georgia would play No. 4 USC in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta and No. 2 Michigan would play No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.

USC Sports
J. Brady McCollough

J. Brady McCollough is a sports enterprise reporter for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on national college football and basketball topics. Before joining the Times in May 2018, he was a projects reporter at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and a 2017 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University.
Advertisement