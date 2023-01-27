Women’s basketball: Alissa Pili leads No. 9 Utah to win over USC, her former team

Alissa Pili scored 21 points and Kennedy McQueen had 17 points and sank five three-pointers to lead No. 9 Utah to an 83-73 victory over USC on Friday night.

Pili, who played three seasons for the Trojans before transferring to Utah after last season, shot nine for 13 from the field to pace an efficient offensive attack for the Utes (17-2, 7-2 Pac-12 Conference).

Gianna Kneepkens had 16 points for Utah, which shot 53% from the field and outscored USC 42-26 in the paint.

Rayah Marshall had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Destiny Littleton also scored 15 points for USC (15-5, 5-4). The Trojans’ four-game winning streak ended. Odako Adika contributed 12 points on four three-pointers.

After trailing by 20 points in the second half, the Trojans trimmed the deficit to single digits midway through the fourth quarter. Adika and Littleton made back-to-back three-pointers to cut Utah’s lead to 74-68.

The Utes went nearly 10 minutes without scoring a basket before McQueen ended the drought with her fourth three-pointer.

McQueen’s final outside basket put Utah up 83-73 with 52 seconds left.

USC went nearly 8½ minutes in the first half without making a basket. The Trojans missed nine consecutive shots in that stretch before Littleton made back-to-back baskets.

Utah quickly took advantage of the drought. Pili capped a 19-4 run with back-to-back layups, giving the Utes a 31-16 lead in the second quarter. The junior forward fueled the spurt with four field goals.

Utah used a 12-2 run fueled by three baskets from Kneepkens to build its largest lead of the game late in the third quarter. Jenna Johnson capped the run with a layup, putting the Utes ahead 69-49.

Big picture

USC: An inability to capitalize on defensive stops ultimately hurt the Trojans. USC forced 10 turnovers but scored only four points on those takeaways.

Utah: The Utes imposed their will around the basket on offense early, and it led to a highly efficient shooting performance over the first 2½ quarters.

Up next

USC: Visits Colorado on Sunday.

Utah: Hosts No. 8 UCLA on Sunday.