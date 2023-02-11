Advertisement
Vince Iwuchukwu’s big game is not enough as USC loses at Oregon State

Oregon State's Glenn Taylor Jr. drives to the basket against USC's Tre White on Feb. 11, 2023.
Oregon State’s Glenn Taylor Jr. drives against USC’s Tre White on Saturday. Taylor scored 18 points, including the go-ahead basket with 35 seconds left, in the Beavers’ 61-58 home victory.
(Amanda Loman / Associated Press)
Associated Press
CORVALLIS, Ore. — 

Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 18 points, including the go-ahead basket in the final minute, Jordan Pope added 16 points, and Oregon State defeated USC 61-58 on Saturday.

After trailing by 11 points early in the second half, the Trojans got to within one point when Vince Iwuchukwu converted a three-point play with 4:09 left. USC cut its deficit to one point twice more before Iwuchukwu hit two free throws for a 58-57 lead with 1:09 to go.

USC Sports

Iwuchukwu blocked a layup attempt by Taylor, but Taylor got the rebound and converted the putback to give Oregon State a 59-58 lead with 35 seconds left. After a miss by USC, the Trojans fouled Pope, who made both free throws on a one-and-one for a three-point lead with 19 seconds remaining.

USC called a timeout with six seconds left, and Boogie Ellis missed a three-point attempt as time ran out.

USC's Vince Iwuchukwu, left, and Drew Peterson, middle, reach for a rebound alongside Oregon State's Glenn Taylor Jr.
USC’s Vince Iwuchukwu, left, and Drew Peterson, middle, reach for a rebound alongside Oregon State’s Glenn Taylor Jr. Iwuchukwu had 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
(Amanda Loman / Associated Press)

Taylor grabbed 10 rebounds for his third-career double-double and second this season for the Beavers (10-16, 4-11). He and Pope scored all of Oregon State’s 10 points in the final five minutes.

Iwuchukwu, a 7-foot-1 freshman, set career highs with 19 points and seven rebounds and also blocked three shots for the Trojans. He made all nine of his free-throw attempts. He scored nine of USC’s final 11 points.

Iwuchukwu, who suffered cardiac arrest during a workout last summer, played in his ninth game this season and set a career high with 25 minutes of playing time. Drew Peterson contributed 11 points for the Trojans (17-8, 9-5), who lost a second straight game. They fell 78-60 at Oregon on Thursday night.

Oregon State trailed 25-24 late in the first half before Taylor completed a three-point play, Taylor added a layup and Pope nailed a three-pointer for a 30-25 lead at the break. Both teams shot only 31% in the first half. The second-half shooting wasn’t much different, with USC finishing at 32% and Oregon State at 31%.

Oregon State plays at Washington State on Thursday. USC hosts California on Thursday.

Trojans coach Andy Enfield reacts after a call during the first half Feb. 11, 2023.
Trojans coach Andy Enfield reacts after a call during the first half.
(Amanda Loman / Associated Press)

