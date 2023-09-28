Looking back at the best Pac-12 games between USC and Colorado

USC quarterback Sam Darnold warms up before a 2016 game against Arizona State. (Ryan Kang / Associated Press)

Sam Darnold played spoiler in Colorado’s one Pac-12 loss during its charmed 2016 season. The Buffaloes were playing their first game as a ranked team since Nov. 7, 2005, and lived up to their ranking on defense with four takeaways, but Darnold overcame two fumbles and one interception with three touchdown passes. It was Colorado’s only conference loss in its best Pac-12 season that ended with a South Division title. USC, which lost to Stanford and Utah earlier in the season, finished second in the division standings, but got the last laugh with a thrilling Rose Bowl victory over Penn State.