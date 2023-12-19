Bronny James’ strong second half helps USC defeat Alabama State

Bronny James dribbles the ball during the first half Tuesday.

Arrinten Page scored 12 points and Bronny James provided a second-half spark with two quick three-pointers in USC‘s 79-59 victory over Alabama State on Tuesday night.

A few days shy of five months after suffering cardiac arrest, James had a strong second half to help the Trojans (6-5) end a three-game losing streak. The son of Lakers superstar LeBron James hit a pair of threes — his only points — in less than two minutes after Alabama State (4-6) dropped a 26-point margin down to 14.

Isaiah Collier and Kobe Johnson each scored 11 points for USC. Johnson also had eight rebounds and Collier had six assists.

TJ Madlock led Alabama State with 17 points and Isaiah Range had 13.

It was the third college game for the freshman James, who made two of five three-pointers and had three rebounds.