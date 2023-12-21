Advertisement
USC Sports

McKenzie Forbes scores 36 as No. 6 USC holds on to defeat Long Beach State

USC's McKenzie Forbes drives past the Long Beach State defense in the second quarter.
USC’s McKenzie Forbes drives past the Long Beach State defense in the second quarter of the Trojans’ 85-77 win Thursday.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff WriterFollow
Share

Wasn’t sure if we were doing this, but here is it anyway. Will update with quotes before 6 p.m.

McKenzie Forbes’ season-best 36 points helped No. 6 USC survive Long Beach State’s upset bid on Thursday at Walter Pyramid, leading the short-handed Trojans to an 85-77 win.

The Trojans (10-0) were without star freshman JuJu Watkins and All-Pac-12 forward Rayah Marshall, who both missed the game with an illness. Forbes, a transfer from Harvard, stepped up with her second consecutive season-best scoring night to finish USC’s undefeated nonconference season.

Advertisement
USC guard McKenzie Forbes celebrates with teammate Roxane Makolo against Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

USC Sports

JuJu Watkins gets some help as USC crushes Cal State Fullerton to stay unbeaten

Juju Watkins finished with 23 points but got plenty of help from her teammates as USC crushed Cal State Fullerton 93-44 to improve to 9-0 on the season.

Dec. 18, 2023

Now the real fun starts.

With No. 2 UCLA routing Hawaii 85-46 at Pauley Pavilion on Thursday, the crosstown rivals are set up for a titanic clash on Dec. 30. The conference-opening matchup at Pauley Pavilion will be the first time UCLA and USC have met as two top-10 teams since 1981.

As Forbes put the finishing touches on Thursday’s win, sinking two final free throws with 1.9 seconds remaining, a USC fan seated behind the team’s bench was already thinking ahead.

USC's Clarice Akunwafo drives past Long Beach State's Lovely Sonnier in the first quarter Thursday.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

“Beat the Bruins!” he shouted.

While the Bruins coasted through their nonconference finale, the Trojans had to dig deep into their bench while missing three starters. Along with Watkins and Marshall, the Trojans were without forward Kaitlin Davis, who missed her second consecutive game with an undisclosed injury.

Southern California guard Bronny James dribbles the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama State Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

USC Sports

Bronny James’ strong second half helps USC defeat Alabama State

Bronny James provided a spark in the second half with two quick three-point baskets in USC’s 79-59 victory

Dec. 19, 2023

Advertisement

Watkins, who played through the illness while still scoring a game-high 23 points against Cal State Fullerton on Tuesday, entered the game as the nation’s second-leading scorer with 26.8 points per game.

With Marshall and Davis, a 6-2 forward who transferred from Columbia, the Trojans gave up a 28-18 rebounding advantage during the first half to a team that had just two players 6-foot-2 or taller. The Beach (5-5) outscored USC 20-10 in the paint, but the Trojans held a nine-point halftime lead by forcing 15 turnovers.

Long Beach State, led by 17 points from Savannah Tucker, cut the deficit to four with 2:20 remaining, but the Trojans answered with four consecutive points. A steal by Sydney Woodley with 1:17 remaining gave the Beach a chance to pull within three points, but Long Beach missed two shots in the paint. After finishing the third quarter with eight consecutive made shots, the Beach missed its last seven shots of the game.

USC Sports
Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers college sports and the NBA for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps for the Southern California News Group. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement