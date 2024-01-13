Advertisement
Bronny James held scoreless in his first start as USC crumbles in loss to Colorado

USC guard Bronny James, left, controls the ball in front of Colorado guard KJ Simpson.
USC guard Bronny James, left, controls the ball in front of Colorado guard KJ Simpson during the first half of the Trojans’ 68-58 loss Saturday.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
Associated Press
BOULDER, Colo. — 

J’Vonne Hadley led a balanced attack with 15 points and Colorado held USC to 21 points in the second half as the Buffaloes defeated the short-handed Trojans 68-58 on Saturday night in freshman Bronny James’ first start for the Trojans.

James was no factor as USC raced to a 37-24 halftime lead. His struggles continued in the second half when Hadley had 10 points and Colorado took over. James was 0 for 7 from the field, with three shots coming from three-point range. He had two rebounds and an assist in 25 minutes.

Cody Williams scored 13 points for the Buffaloes (12-5, 3-3 Pac-12), who ended a three-game losing streak. Tristan da Silva and Eddie Lampkin both scored 12.

Colorado improved to 10-0 at home and got its 500th victory in the CU Events Center.

Oziyah Sellers had a career-high 18 points for the Trojans (8-9, 2-4) and Kobe Johnson, DJ Rodman and Vincent Iwuchukwu all scored 10.

USC was without Boogie Ellis, Isaiah Collier and Joshua Morgan. Ellis (18.7 ppg) strained a hamstring a week earlier but played in the Trojans’ previous game. That’s when Collier (15.4) suffered a hand injury that will keep him out four to six weeks. Morgan (69% shooting) missed his second game because of a respiratory infection.

Colorado was up 59-55 with three minutes to go when Williams scored in the lane. Simpson drilled a key three-pointer with 1:13 to go and Lampkin had a monster dunk at 48 seconds, when USC coach Andy Enfield picked up a technical. Williams made a free throw to finish the clinching 9-0 run.

Colorado shot five for 15 over the last seven-plus minutes and still finished at 56% in the second half (18 for 32). The Trojans were seven for 29 (24%) in the second half with 10 turnovers.

Sellers matched his career high in the first half with 16 points when the Trojans took a 37-24 lead. Colorado, a team that shoots just a fraction over 50%, was nine for 29 (31%).

Sellers had four points to start a 12-0 run that was capped by Johnson’s three-point play for a 27-11 lead at the 8:42 mark.

The Buffaloes had a late 9-3 surge to get within 10, but Sellers came up with five points just before halftime.

Colorado scored six quick points out of halftime and turned that into a 12-2 surge, closing within 39-36 on a layup by Da Silva. The Buffaloes tied the game on a fastbreak layup by Julian Hammond III and after Kijani Wright scored for USC, Luke O’Brien put Colorado up 46-45 with a three-pointer, the Buffaloes’ first lead since 9-8.

Colorado stays home to face the Oregon schools, starting with the Ducks on Thursday. USC goes on its Arizona swing, starting with the No. 8 Wildcats on Wednesday.

