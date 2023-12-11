An emotional LeBron James watches Bronny make USC debut 5 months after cardiac arrest

Lakers star LeBron James, right, pats his son Bronny on the back before his debut with USC on Sunday. Bronny James returned to the court after suffering cardiac arrest during a workout at Galen Center in July.

Four points. Three rebounds. Two assists. Two steals. One block.

That was Bronny James’ stat line from his 16 minutes of court time during USC’s 84-79 overtime loss to Long Beach State on Sunday afternoon.

What was Lakers star LeBron James’ assessment of his son’s long-awaited debut with the Trojans?

“Simply INCREDIBLE,” James wrote on Instagram following the game, which took place less than five months after his oldest son suffered cardiac arrest during a team workout at Galen Center.

Advertisement

Bronny James was cleared to resume basketball activity Nov. 30, at which time LeBron James stated that he’d attend his son’s first game with USC even if it conflicted with a Lakers game.

It didn’t come to that. Less than 24 hours after he and the Lakers defeated the Indiana Pacers 123-109 to win the NBA’s first in-season tournament title, LeBron James was courtside at Galen Center, proudly recording video of his son checking into a Trojans game for the first time.

“Can’t even tell y’all how EMOTIONAL today was for me!” LeBron James wrote on Instagram. “I’m literally drained and all I can say is @bronny you’re simply INCREDIBLE!! Damn the wins and loses that will occur. You’ve already won the ultimate goal/championship and that’s LIFE!!! Proud of you kid and today you’ve given me more life! Thank you and I love you”

Lakers’ Lebron James watches son Bronny James play Sunday during the first half of USC’s game against Long Beach State at Galen Center. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

James’ Instagram post included two videos — one of his son hustling down court for a chase-down block and one of Bronny James nailing a three-point shot at the 13:10 mark of the second half for his first career points.

Advertisement

“Proud moment man ❤️ this is what it’s all about x FAMILY,” retired soccer superstar David Beckham wrote in the comments of James’ post.

“Real warrior!” commented Shareef O’Neal, who underwent heart surgery in 2018 before eventually playing for UCLA and Louisiana State and four games with the Lakers in the 2022 NBA summer league.