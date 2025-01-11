Desmond Claude scores 31 in USC’s defeat of No. 13 Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Desmond Claude scored a season-high 31 points to lead USC to an 82-72 win over No. 13 Illinois on Saturday.
Wesley Yates III had 15 points — shooting seven of eight from the field — while Rashaun Agee finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for the Trojans (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten).
Illinois (12-4, 4-2) had a five-game winning streak snapped. Ben Humrichous had 15 points, while Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Tre White each scored 11.
With the score tied at 57 with 8:46 left in the second half, USC went on a 13-3 run to move in front 70-60 with 5:12 to go and Illinois didn’t threaten after that.
Claude shot 12 for 20 from the field and made all seven of his free throws. Agee, a graduate student, sank three triples after making two all season and six in his career.
Kasparas Jakucionis, the Illini’s leading scorer, missed his second straight game because of a forearm injury suffered Jan. 5 against Washington.
The Illini have gotten off to a slow start in each game without Jakucionis. They trailed Penn State by six points early Wednesday before winning 91-52. They were down by nine points early to USC and never did get their offense going without their scoring and assist leader. They shot seven of 32 on three-pointers.
The Trojans didn’t get to the free-throw line very often but did make nine of 11 foul shots to Illinois’ 19 of 21. But they shot 52% to Illinois’ 37% from the field and outrebounded the Illini 37-34. Illinois came into the game averaging 45.9 rebounds per game, best in the nation.
Up next
USC hosts Iowa on Tuesday night while Illinois visits Indiana on Tuesday night.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.