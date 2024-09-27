USC vs. Wisconsin three things to watch: Alex Grinch returns to L.A.

Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
When Lincoln Riley was hired at USC in 2021, one of his first calls was to Alex Grinch. The defensive coordinator had already helped turn around his Oklahoma defense, and in the process, the two coaches had come to trust each other. Their families got close. So when Riley arrived in L.A., on an early-morning plane that November, Grinch was on the same flight.
It turned out to be a rocky ride for Grinch at USC. He lasted less than two seasons and presided over two of the worst defenses in school history. But when the two coaches reunite Saturday at the Coliseum — this time, with Grinch wearing a different shade of red — Riley won’t be thinking about how things ended for him, less than a year ago, at USC.
Fight on! Are you a true Trojans fan?
Get our Times of Troy newsletter for USC insights, news and much more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
“It’ll be good to see him,” Riley said. “It’ll certainly be unique, being on opposite sidelines, with all the good times and great memories we had together, all the years working together.”
The two coaches had worked together from 2019 to 2023, between stints at Oklahoma and USC. Plenty of time certainly for Grinch, who now coaches Wisconsin’s safeties, to understand exactly how Riley’s offense ticks.
“Coach Grinch has a good familiarity with what we’ve done,” Riley said. “But I still think the game comes down to players and who executes the best on Saturday afternoon. I think we’ve prepared hard, but we know it’ll be a good challenge going against a defense that he’s obviously a part of.”
That Wisconsin defense, for what it’s worth, now ranks 16th out of 18 teams in the Big Ten in scoring defense (23 points per game).
Here’s what to watch as No. 13 USC faces Wisconsin in its Big Ten home opener on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PDT in a game airing nationally on CBS (Paramount+).
It took new USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn all of two practices to figure out that he should probably try Eric Gentry, the Trojans’ freakish 6-foot-6 linebacker, off the edge as a pass rusher.
It was just that obvious to him. Even if it hasn’t always been obvious to others.
“He just does some stuff that you can’t coach,” Lynn said this week.
That stuff has been on display the past few weeks. Especially as Lynn has opened up Gentry’s role as a rusher off the edge.
USC defensive tackle Bear Alexander’s relationship with the Trojans is ‘severed’ due to his limited playing time, his guardian told The Times.
Against Michigan, Gentry lined up for 26 snaps on the defensive line. That was more snaps off the edge than he had all of last season (24). He has 41 snaps on the edge already this season, tied for his most in a season at USC, and his 6.5 tackles for loss in that role are tied for the most in the Big Ten.
It’s clear, all across the conference, that it’s been a good fit with Gentry and Lynn. And Lynn still has a few ideas left to deploy with his suddenly dangerous edge rusher.
“We still haven’t used him in all the ways that we have in practice,” Lynn said. “So, there’s still more for us to do with him. And then, as the season goes on, as the package expands, I’m sure there’s going to be different ideas that keep on popping up each week.”
Bear Alexander played only 69 snaps through three games, but his absence in the defensive line rotation does open up some important opportunities for young players to prove themselves in his place.
That’s especially true for Jide Abasiri, a true freshman and former three-star prospect who has turned heads since his arrival in spring. When the team updated its depth chart Wednesday, Abasiri had moved into Alexander’s spot on the second team.
How that new rotation actually works in practice remains to be seen. But Abasiri will certainly have a shot to crack it.
“He kind of has that feel where it’s just a matter of time,” Riley said. “Because the kid is very talented. He’s a hard worker. He really seems like he wants to get this done — he’s just progressing really quickly. It wouldn’t surprise me if he works himself into an opportunity to help this football team this year. And regardless, he’s got a very bright future.”
Lincoln Riley was just finally starting to lean into using the tight end again, when USC lost its leading pass-catcher at the position. Lake McRee is likely to miss several weeks with a lower-body injury, leaving USC with a litany of unproven options at the position.
Kade Elridge, a redshirt freshman who played primarily running back in high school, is the most likely to lead the group in snaps to start after establishing himself as a reliable blocker and pass-catcher. Freshman Walker Lyons, who spent the previous year on a Latter-day Saints mission, could quickly make an impact, too, as he continues to adjust to the college game.
Quarterback Miller Moss said Tuesday that he has “a tremendous amount of confidence” in both.
“They’ve practiced really well,” Moss said. “Kade had a great spring, and Walker has been doing really well since he got in.”
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.