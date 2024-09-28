USC vs. Wisconsin: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

USC vs. Wisconsin three things to watch: Alex Grinch returns to L.A.

USC coach Lincoln Riley, left, talks with defensive coordinator Alex Grinch during practice in March 2022. Grinch now coaches safeties at Wisconsin. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

When Lincoln Riley was hired at USC in 2021, one of his first calls was to Alex Grinch. The defensive coordinator had already helped turn around his Oklahoma defense, and in the process, the two coaches had come to trust each other. Their families got close. So when Riley arrived in L.A., on an early-morning plane that November, Grinch was on the same flight.

It turned out to be a rocky ride for Grinch at USC. He lasted less than two seasons and presided over two of the worst defenses in school history. But when the two coaches reunite Saturday at the Coliseum — this time, with Grinch wearing a different shade of red — Riley won’t be thinking about how things ended for him, less than a year ago, at USC.

“It’ll be good to see him,” Riley said. “It’ll certainly be unique, being on opposite sidelines, with all the good times and great memories we had together, all the years working together.”

Continue reading here