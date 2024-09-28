Advertisement
USC Sports

USC vs. Wisconsin: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

USC quarterback Miller Moss passes during a win over Louisiana State in Las Vegas on Sept. 1.
USC quarterback Miller Moss passes during a win over Louisiana State in Las Vegas on Sept. 1. USC looks to improve to 3-1 Saturday with a win over Wisconsin at the Coliseum.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Follow along as USC looks to bounce back from its loss to Michigan with a victory over Wisconsin at the Rose Bowl on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PDT. (CBS, Paramount+)

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 

What you need to know

By Ryan Kartje

USC defensive tackle Bear Alexander stands on the sideline during the team's win over Utah State on Sept. 7.
USC defensive tackle Bear Alexander will redshirt the remainder of this season.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

When Bear Alexander flirted with the transfer portal last spring, USC and its staff did whatever they could to keep the former five-star defensive tackle in the fold. At the time, Alexander looked like the Trojans’ best hope to bring a disruptive defensive presence to the Big Ten.

But as USC’s new defense came together, Alexander’s role diminished. Even as coaches praised his progress, the former all-Pac-12 performer didn’t start any of USC’s first three games. Relegated to a rotational role up front, Alexander played just 28 snaps, then 20, then 21 last Saturday against Michigan, before frustrations finally boiled over into public view, posted on social media for all to see.

Continue reading here

How to watch USC vs. Wisconsin and betting odds

No. 13 USC will play its first Big Ten game in the Coliseum on Saturday against Wisconsin at 12:30 p.m. PDT. The game will air on CBS and Paramount+ and be available on 710 AM in the Los Angeles area.

Here’s a look at the betting odds heading into the game:
USC vs. Wisconsin three things to watch: Alex Grinch returns to L.A.

By Ryan Kartje

Southern California head coach Lincoln Riley, left, talks with defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
USC coach Lincoln Riley, left, talks with defensive coordinator Alex Grinch during practice in March 2022. Grinch now coaches safeties at Wisconsin.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

When Lincoln Riley was hired at USC in 2021, one of his first calls was to Alex Grinch. The defensive coordinator had already helped turn around his Oklahoma defense, and in the process, the two coaches had come to trust each other. Their families got close. So when Riley arrived in L.A., on an early-morning plane that November, Grinch was on the same flight.

It turned out to be a rocky ride for Grinch at USC. He lasted less than two seasons and presided over two of the worst defenses in school history. But when the two coaches reunite Saturday at the Coliseum — this time, with Grinch wearing a different shade of red — Riley won’t be thinking about how things ended for him, less than a year ago, at USC.

“It’ll be good to see him,” Riley said. “It’ll certainly be unique, being on opposite sidelines, with all the good times and great memories we had together, all the years working together.”

Continue reading here

