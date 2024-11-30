USC pushes No. 5 Notre Dame, but fall to Irish after disastrous fourth quarter

Notre Dame cornerback Christian Gray (29) intercepts a pass from USC quarterback Jayden Maiava (not pictured) intended for USC receiver Kyron Hudson (10) at the goal line in the fourth quarter Saturday at the Coliseum. Gray returned the interception 99 yards for a touchdown.

The tape played on loop all week in Notre Dame’s facility, a sobering reminder for the Irish two years later of what USC, under Lincoln Riley, could be when everything was working in concert. A superhero at quarterback. A rolling run game. A ferocious front. That dominant win over Notre Dame, in the final week of the 2022 season, had in many ways been the high-water mark of the coach’s Trojan tenure, the sort of major moment that would seemingly propel a program to new heights.

The two years since have been spent chasing that feeling, as one frustrating season bled into another, with USC never quite able to meet that moment, stumbling its way to Saturday when the Trojans had a chance to, ever so briefly, glimpse that magic again.

But that light only flickered for a few moments in the fourth quarter of USC’s 49-35 loss to Notre Dame, as the Trojans drove the field in the fourth quarter with a chance to tie late. Instead of its quarterback saving the day, Jayden Maiava watched as his pass was picked off and returned 99 yards for a touchdown.

In his third start, Maiava tried to emulate Caleb Williams, extending plays, launching passes downfield and punching in two short scores in the process. Facing the nation’s No. 1 pass defense, Maiava managed to throw for 360 yards and three touchdowns, but couldn’t conjure up the magic necessary when it mattered most.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) dives into the end zone to score as USC safety Akili Arnold (0) and his teammates try to stop him Saturday at the Coliseum. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

With Notre Dame leading by two scores into the fourth quarter — and after a rare stop from USC’s defense — Maiava willed the Trojans back within striking distance, completing two big plays downfield to set up a six-yard touchdown strike to wideout Ja’Kobi Lane.

He’d get the ball back just three minutes later, with a chance to play hero.

Maiava launched one deep ball down the sideline, hitting Duce Robinson for a 22-yard gain. On the next play, running back Quinten Joyner rolled for 23 more yards, leaving USC right outside of the red zone.

But with Notre Dame finally within reach, Maiava made his first major mistake of the afternoon, slinging a pass near the pylon toward Kyron Hudson that was picked off by Irish cornerback Christian Grey.

Grey took off from the 1-yard line, with only green grass in front of him. He didn’t stop until he’d sprinted 99 yards for game-ending pick-six.

The Irish added another second fourth-quarter pick-six one drive later as Maiava threw up a desperate prayer into the end zone. It wasn’t answered.

The Trojans’ offense had stayed afloat to that point without the help of starting running back Woody Marks, who was injured in the first half and never returned. Joyner averaged more than 8 yards per carry in his place, finishing with 83 yards on 10 carries.

Notre Dame moved the ball at will on USC’s defense in the third quarter, just as USC’s offense hit a snag. The Irish managed to pile up 437 yards, including 259 on the ground, as they bullied the Trojans throughout.

The missed opportunities started early on Saturday. Faced with a fourth-and-two on USC’s opening drive, Riley dialed up a swing pass to receiver Zachariah Branch that was snuffed out in the backfield.

Notre Dame wasted no time from there, exacting its plans to bully the Trojans up front. The Irish ran the ball eight times on a 13-play opening drive, punching USC in the mouth right out of the gate, before punching in a 1-yard score.

After a second straight stalled possession to start the game on offense, the Trojans punched back on the other side of the ball — literally. Cornerback Jacobe Covington knocked out a fumble from Irish wideout Jayden Thomas, handing possession back to USC, which had little trouble taking advantage deep in Notre Dame territory. Five plays later, Maiava ran for a one-yard touchdown, his third rushing score in as many games.

With momentum swinging its way, USC was primed to force a three-and-out. But a fake punt kept the drive alive for Notre Dame, which mounted another 13-play drive … only to miss a chip shot field goal from the USC 27.

The Trojans’ defense didn’t get much respite in response, as the Trojans managed just one yard before punting it away. Notre Dame needed seven plays to drive the field after that as tight end Eli Raredon burst past USC linebacker Mason Cobb, streaking open just long enough for Leonard to find him for a 12-yard score.

With only 55 seconds left in the half, Maiava let loose downfield, eventually finding Makai Lemon for a 35-yard catch that pulled USC into field goal range. An ill-timed pass interference for Notre Dame pulled the Trojans even closer. Then, with 24 seconds still remaining, Maiava threw a 12-yard strike to Lane, whose seventh score of the season tied the game at 14.

Maiava found himself back in a similar spot midway through the fourth quarter. But this time, his pass didn’t make it to its intended target. Notre Dame rolled from there.