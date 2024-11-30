USC vs. Notre Dame: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

The Times of Troy: They’re bowl eligible, but it’s still a lost season for Trojans
Hello, everyone! I’m Ryan Kartje, your USC beat writer at the L.A. Times, coming to you loaded with caffeine and running on fumes after a very late, rainy night at the Rose Bowl. This wasn’t the sort of triumphant rivalry win that will go down in the annals of great crosstown showdowns, but in escaping UCLA, the Trojans did manage to scrape out their sixth win of the season, officially guaranteeing themselves a bowl game.
Plaschke: USC rediscovers its best self while dazzling in final minutes against UCLA
As the clock ticked down on a long cold Pasadena night, a small but sturdy cheer rose from the shivering Rose Bowl masses.
“We Are … SC!”
USC vs. Notre Dame: How to watch the game, plus betting odds
USC (6-5) looks for a massive upset when it hosts No. 5 Notre Dame (10-1) at the Coliseum on Saturday. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. PST and will be shown on CBS. The radio broadcast will be available on 710 AM in the Los Angeles area.
Here’s a look at the betting odds for the game: