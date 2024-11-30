Advertisement
Live USC vs. Notre Dame

USC vs. Notre Dame: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava passes during the first half against Nebraska at the Coliseum
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava is set to lead the Trojans against Notre Dame at the Coliseum Saturday afternoon.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
The Times of Troy: They’re bowl eligible, but it’s still a lost season for Trojans

USC coach Lincoln Riley smiles after his team scores a field goal against UCLA.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Ryan Kartje

Hello, everyone! I’m Ryan Kartje, your USC beat writer at the L.A. Times, coming to you loaded with caffeine and running on fumes after a very late, rainy night at the Rose Bowl. This wasn’t the sort of triumphant rivalry win that will go down in the annals of great crosstown showdowns, but in escaping UCLA, the Trojans did manage to scrape out their sixth win of the season, officially guaranteeing themselves a bowl game.

Plaschke: USC rediscovers its best self while dazzling in final minutes against UCLA

USC cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for UCLA tight end Moliki Matavao
USC cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson (17) celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for UCLA tight end Moliki Matavao (88) on fourth down, sealing the Trojans’ win over the Bruins at the Rose Bowl on Saturday in Pasadena.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Plaschke

As the clock ticked down on a long cold Pasadena night, a small but sturdy cheer rose from the shivering Rose Bowl masses.

“We Are … SC!”

USC vs. Notre Dame: How to watch the game, plus betting odds

By Iliana Limón Romero

USC (6-5) looks for a massive upset when it hosts No. 5 Notre Dame (10-1) at the Coliseum on Saturday. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. PST and will be shown on CBS. The radio broadcast will be available on 710 AM in the Los Angeles area.

Here’s a look at the betting odds for the game:

Betting odds from VSiN show Notre Dame is favored to beat USC by seven points.
(VSiN)
