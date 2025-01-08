USC men fade in second half of loss to Indiana

Wesley Yates III, shown here against Idaho State earlier this season, led the Trojans in scoring Wednesday.

Oumar Ballo powered his way to 23 points and Indiana overcame an early double-digit deficit to beat USC 82-69 Wednesday.

The Hoosiers (13-3) earned their fourth win in five Big Ten Conference games, the program’s best start since the 2015-16 season.

Playing for the first time at Bloomington, USC built a quick 10-point lead on a layup by Wesley Yates III eight minutes into the game, 19-9. Kanaan Carlyle knocked down a three-pointer to get the Hoosiers within two, 24-22 with 6:18 left, and Myles Rice hit a pair at the line.

After Chibuzo Agbo‘s three put USC in front 27-24, Ballo grabbed a rebound, drew a foul and converted a pair of free throws, added two more from the line, a layup and a short jumper to help Indiana draw even at intermission, 38-38.

Yates finished with 18 points to lead USC (9-6, 1-3). Desmond Claude added 15 points, five rebounds and four assists and Saint Thomas and Agbo each added 11 points.

Ballo dunks 90 seconds apart helped the Hoosiers to a 57-47 lead, and when the Trojans got within single digits down the stretch, Rice found the seven-footer for a layup and a three-point play to hold USC at bay.

Mackenzie Mgbako scored 20 points in Indiana’s 77-71 win over Penn State but was zero for eight from the floor and did not score.

Rice converted nine of 11 at the line and finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Luke Goode hit four of five from deep and finished with 16. Trey Galloway contributed 11 points and six assists. Ballo finished two rebounds shy of his third straight double-double.

USC plays at No. 13 Illinois on Saturday.