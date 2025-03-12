USC men win thriller in double overtime to advance in Big Ten tournament

They’d withstood one wave after another, their season hanging in the balance with seemingly every possession. Nothing had come simply for USC through this frustrating first campaign under Eric Musselman, and here was one last stand, stretching fittingly into one overtime, then another.

So many chances had been squandered by that point in the Trojans’ Big Ten tournament opener. A 15-point, first-half lead was lost. A dynamic defensive effort had disappeared. What hope had been fortified in the first half Wednesday had faded by the second. By overtime, USC was left holding on for dear life.

But as precious seconds ticked away in the second overtime ticked away, Wesley Yates let a three-pointer fly. As it swished, he pounded his chest, knowing he’d guaranteed the Trojans at least one more day at the end of an otherwise frustrating season with a 97-89 win over Rutgers.

With the victory, USC will move on to face Purdue on Thursday night, with a chance to once again keep its season afloat.

It had to hang on through a wild ride to get there. After USC dominated most of the first half, Rutgers came rolling back in the second, taking its first lead with only four minutes remaining.

The season was hanging a thread a few minutes later as Yates knifed through a crowd of Rutgers defenders. But as the redshirt freshman sprinted across halfcourt, he lost control. The ball came loose.

Still, Yates, who would score 24 on Wednesday, refused to give up. He charged at the hoop on the next possession, this time sinking a lay-in. On the next, he drew a foul and hit both free throws.

Rutgers would miss both of its free throws on the other end, giving USC an opening with just 18 seconds remaining. It was all Desmond Claude needed, as the Trojans clutch point guard hit a floater to send the game to overtime. Claude would score 28 to lead USC.

A few minutes later, Claude knocked down two free throws of his own to give USC a lead with just 1:32 remaining in the first overtime. When Dylan Harper matched with a dunk, the Trojans stole away a loose ball. But a floater from Yates fell short.

Claude seized control early in the second overtime, going up and under the basket for a lay-in, plus the foul. A 3-pointer from Rashaun Agee, who added 28 of his own, would seal it.

To think, only a couple hours earlier, it seemed USC might run away with an easy win.

So often this season, slow starts had sunk the Trojans, forcing them to spend most of the game’s remainder climbing back. But on Wednesday night, it was Rutgers who dug a deep hole early.

USC’s defense would help set that tone, clogging the paint to force Rutgers to the perimeter, where they struggled to find a rhythm. It took over nine minutes for the Scarlet Knights to finally score at the hoop, long enough for the Trojans’ shooters to heat up themselves.

Yates hit one three, then another, before Agbo joined in with his own. Agee tallied 12 first-half points, largely from the foul line, then hit his own 3 for good measure just before halftime. The Trojans hit six shots from deep to

USC would push its lead to as many as 15 in the first half, setting itself up to roll in the second.

But in a matter of just four minutes after halftime, Rutgers would erase whatever cushion USC had built. The rest of the way would be a battle, one that USC was fortunate to emerge from unscathed.