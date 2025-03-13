Advertisement
USC Sports

USC’s upset bid falls frustratingly short in season-ending loss to Purdue

USC guard Desmond Claude, right, drives against Purdue forward Camden Heide at the Big Ten tournament.
USC guard Desmond Claude, right, drives against Purdue forward Camden Heide during the second half Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten tournament.
(Michael Conroy / Associated Press)
Ryan Kartje.
By Ryan Kartje
Staff Writer Follow

INDIANAPOLIS — Desmond Claude sprinted as fast as he could down the hardwood, knowing the season was in his hands and precious time was ticking off the clock. He already tried once before to tie it, flying into the fray for a floater that bounced off the back iron.

But a missed free throw gave Claude hope as he came flying across halfcourt, only for his handoff pass to be snatched amid a crashing collection of bodies. Suddenly, after such a gutsy fight, any hope of USC’s season surviving had slipped away in a 76-71 loss to Purdue.

The season-ending steal was not without controversy. Wesley Yates threw his hands up in disbelief. Coach Eric Musselman whispered expletives under his breath, shaking his head.

Advertisement
Southern California guard Desmond Claude (1) and Rashaun Agee (12) celebrate against Rutgers during the second overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

USC Sports

USC men win thriller in double overtime to advance in Big Ten tournament

Desmond Claude and Wesley Yates III led the way as USC advanced in the Big Ten tournament with a double-overtime win over Rutgers.

All game, USC (16-17) had held in a deadlock with Purdue (22-10), refusing to let up. Even as the roars of Purdue fans echoed with each back-and-forth run, USC kept coming back. They fought through early foul trouble from Claude, who finished with 18 points, and early struggles with Yates, who had 13 points.

They’d already been through a battle the night before, a double-overtime thriller that saw all five of the Trojans’ starters play more than 40 minutes. But all season, Musselman had pushed his small rotation to the brink, and Thursday, USC showed no signs of slowing.

It survived without its top scorer for long stretches. Claude picked up two quick fouls in the first half, and Musselman chose to sit him for the final 13 minutes. He returned in the second half, only to draw two more quick fouls.

With both teams deadlocked, Musselman brought Claude back in with just over 10 minutes remaining, knowing he had no other choice. From there, the Trojans floor general made up for lost time, in spite of his four fouls. He shook off a defender and hit a pull-up. Then he did it again. And again.

Advertisement

Claude scored 10 straight for the Trojans, hitting a pull-up with under a minute remaining to tie it.

USC coach Eric Musselman yells instructions to his team playing defense against Oregon at Galen Center on Dec. 4.

USC Sports

Inside life on the Muss Buss: Eric Musselman’s drive to transform USC basketball

USC coach Eric Musselman has a long history of rebuilding programs. Near the end of a hard first season, Muss is determined to rebuild the Trojans.

With 28 seconds left and the game tied 71-71, Rashaun Agee was called for a foul, sending Purdue’s leading scorer, Trey Kaufman-Renn to the line. He hit both.

Claude wasted no time in trying to tie it up again, flying through the lane for a floater. But it bounced off the iron.

Advertisement

USC got one more chance, after Kaufman-Renn missed another free throw. This time, though, their last hopes was stripped at halfcourt.

More to Read

USC Sports
Ryan Kartje

Ryan Kartje is the USC beat writer at the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after six years with the Southern California News Group. A Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, Kartje previously wrote for Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Bloomington (Ind.) Herald-Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement