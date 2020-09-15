‘Been shot in the head’: Deputies’ struggle to survive after Compton attack

Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were out of surgery and recovering after being shot Saturday evening in Compton in what authorities described as an “ambush” that was captured on surveillance video.

The video, released by the department, shows a man walking up to the deputies’ parked patrol car, pulling out a gun and firing several times into the front seat area from the passenger side. The assailant is then seen running from the scene. On Sunday, officials asked for the public’s help to locate the person who opened fire.

Sheriff Deputies surround a home on Carlin Avenue in Compton. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Sheriff’s deputies converged on the area surrounding St. Francis Medical Center where two L.A. County sheriff’s deputies are being treated for after being shot and gravely injured in attack. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Advertisement

A large number of Sheriff’s deputies stand gaurd outside St. Francis Medical Center where two L.A. County sheriff’s deputies are being treated for after being shot and gravely injured in an attack. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Sheriff’s deputies converged on the area surrounding St. Francis Medical Center where two L.A. County sheriff’s deputies are being treated for after being shot and gravely injured in an attack. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

A large number of Sheriff’s deputies stand guard outside St. Francis Medical Center where two L.A. County sheriff’s deputies are being treated after being shot. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Sheriff’s deputies converged on the area surrounding St. Francis Medical Center. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Sheriff’s deputies converged on the area surrounding St. Francis Medical Center. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Sheriff’s deputies converged on the area surrounding St. Francis Medical Center where two L.A. County sheriff’s deputies are being treated after being shot and gravely injured in an ambush. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Sheriff’s deputies converged on the area surrounding St. Francis Medical Center where two L.A. County sheriff’s deputies are being treated for after being shot and gravely injured in an attack. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

LYNWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: A large number of Sheriff’s deputies converged on the area surrounding St. Francis Medical Center where two L.A. County sheriff’s deputies are being treated for after being shot and gravely injured in attack, after St. Francis Medical Center’s security reported what they thought to be protesters on the property on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Lynwood, CA (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times) (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Sheriff Alex Villanueva exits his press conference outside the emergency room of St. Francis Medical Center where two L.A. County sheriff’s deputies are being treated for after being shot and gravely injured in attack captured on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Lynwood, CA. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Sheriff Alex Villanueva holds a press conference outside the emergency room of St. Francis Medical Center where two L.A. County sheriff’s deputies are being treated for after being shot and gravely injured in attack captured on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Lynwood, CA. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Detectives arrive at the scene where two L.A. County sheriff’s deputies shot, gravely injured in attack captured on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Compton, CA. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Detectives comb the scene where two L.A. County sheriff’s deputies shot, gravely injured in attack captured on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Compton, CA. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Sheriff’s deputies block off streets surrounding the bus station where two L.A. County sheriff’s deputies shot, gravely injured on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Compton. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Najee Ali, director of Project Islamic Hope, gives Los Angeles Sheriff Sgt. Larry Villareal flowers and a “get well” balloon for the two sheriff deputies who were recovering from being shot in an ambush at the St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)