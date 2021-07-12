California

Dramatic photos capture California hit by record-breaking fires

A firefighter watching flames burn a home
The Sugar fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex fire, destroys a home Saturday in Doyle, Calif.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
Share
By Robert St. JohnSenior Photo Editor 
Photography by
Noah Berger | Associated Press
Share

California is off to another record-breaking year of wildfires as the state enters its most dangerous months, with extreme heat and dry terrain creating the conditions for rapid spread.

More than twice as many acres burned in the first six months of this year than during the same period last year — and hundreds more fires, officials said.

Flames destroy a home with three automobiles in the foreground
Flames from the Sugar fire consume a home Saturday in Doyle, Calif.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)

June saw a series of destructive blazes that swept through rural counties at the northern edge of the state, fueled by a historic Pacific Northwest heat wave. But July is already shaping up to be worse.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Sugar fire had spread to 83,256 acres as of Sunday, making it the largest so far this year in California. Flames swept into the small town of Doyle, destroying homes and other structures. Sparked by lightning in the Plumas National Forest, it forced 3,000 to flee their homes in Plumas and Lassen counties.

Flames are seen through the window of an automobile
The Sugare fire tears through Doyle, in Northern California.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
A power pole in flames
A power pole burns in Doyle, Calif.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
A man in a field with flames in the background
David Garfield clears a fire break around his home in Doyle, Calif.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
Plumes of smoke and fire rise above Frenchman Lake
Plumes of smoke from the Sugar fire rise above Frenchman Lake in Plumas National Forest, Calif.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
Firefighters walking single file with smoke in the background
Firefighters from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection prepare to battle the Sugar fire in Doyle, Calif.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Advertisement
An animal sprints across a road as vegetation burns
An animal sprints across a road in Plumas National Forest, Calif.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
Firefighter Kyle Jacobson monitors the Sugar fire
Firefighter Kyle Jacobson monitors the Sugar fire Friday in Plumas National Forest.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
Two firefighters are silhouetted with orange-tinted smoke in the background
Firefighters battle the Sugar fire in Plumas National Forest.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
Smoke envelops trees
Smoke from the Sugar fire envelops trees in Doyle, Calif.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
Firefighters arrive in a fire truck
Firefighters arrive at Frenchman Lake to battle the Sugar fire.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
A firefighter pauses on a hill as a helicopter flies past
Brian Klatt, a Ukiah Valley Fire Authority firefighter, pauses as a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection helicopter makes a drop Saturday in Ukiah, Calif.
(Kent Porter / Santa Rosa Press Democrat)
A scorched vehicle
A scorched vehicle rests in a clearing in the Lakehead-Lakeshore community of unincorporated Shasta County, Calif., as the Salt fire burns nearby.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)

California
Robert St. John

Robert St. John joined the Los Angeles Times in 1998 as a photo assignment editor for the California section. He came to The Times after four years at the Detroit Free Press, where he was deputy director of photography.

More From the Los Angeles Times