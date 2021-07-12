Dramatic photos capture California hit by record-breaking fires

California is off to another record-breaking year of wildfires as the state enters its most dangerous months, with extreme heat and dry terrain creating the conditions for rapid spread.

More than twice as many acres burned in the first six months of this year than during the same period last year — and hundreds more fires, officials said.

Flames from the Sugar fire consume a home Saturday in Doyle, Calif. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

June saw a series of destructive blazes that swept through rural counties at the northern edge of the state, fueled by a historic Pacific Northwest heat wave. But July is already shaping up to be worse.

The Sugar fire had spread to 83,256 acres as of Sunday, making it the largest so far this year in California. Flames swept into the small town of Doyle, destroying homes and other structures. Sparked by lightning in the Plumas National Forest, it forced 3,000 to flee their homes in Plumas and Lassen counties.

The Sugare fire tears through Doyle, in Northern California. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

A power pole burns in Doyle, Calif. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

David Garfield clears a fire break around his home in Doyle, Calif. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Plumes of smoke from the Sugar fire rise above Frenchman Lake in Plumas National Forest, Calif. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Firefighters from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection prepare to battle the Sugar fire in Doyle, Calif. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

An animal sprints across a road in Plumas National Forest, Calif. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Firefighter Kyle Jacobson monitors the Sugar fire Friday in Plumas National Forest. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Firefighters battle the Sugar fire in Plumas National Forest. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Smoke from the Sugar fire envelops trees in Doyle, Calif. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Firefighters arrive at Frenchman Lake to battle the Sugar fire. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Brian Klatt, a Ukiah Valley Fire Authority firefighter, pauses as a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection helicopter makes a drop Saturday in Ukiah, Calif. (Kent Porter / Santa Rosa Press Democrat)