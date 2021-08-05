Dramatic photos of Dixie fire destroying large swath of Greenville: ‘It sounds like a war zone’

Powerful winds and dry conditions caused fires in Northern California to explode Wednesday, with the massive Dixie fire sweeping into the town of Greenville and destroying swaths of downtown.
Another day of winds is on tap for the region Thursday, with the National Weather Service issuing a red flag warning for the mountain areas of northeast California.
The Dixie fire — now a monstrous 322,502 acres — devastated the Plumas County town of Greenville on Wednesday afternoon, and firefighters are now working to defend nearby communities from a similar fate.
