Dramatic photos of Dixie fire destroying large swath of Greenville: ‘It sounds like a war zone’

Powerful winds and dry conditions caused fires in Northern California to explode Wednesday, with the massive Dixie fire sweeping into the town of Greenville and destroying swaths of downtown.

Another day of winds is on tap for the region Thursday, with the National Weather Service issuing a red flag warning for the mountain areas of northeast California.

The Dixie fire — now a monstrous 322,502 acres — devastated the Plumas County town of Greenville on Wednesday afternoon, and firefighters are now working to defend nearby communities from a similar fate.

Buildings lie in burning ruins as the Dixie fire tears through Greenville, Calif. The fire leveled multiple historic buildings and dozens of homes in central Greenville. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Flames from the Dixie fire consume a home on Highway 89 in Greenville, Calif. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Operations Chief Jay Walter drags a toppled light pole to the curb across the street from the historic Sierra Lodge, which was left an empty shell when the Dixie fire swept through Greenville, Calif. (Noah Berger / Associated Press )

Flames from the Dixie fire consume a home on Highway 89 in Greenville, Calif. (Noah Berger / Associated Press )

Battalion Chief Sergio Mora is part of the force fighting the Dixie fire in Greenville, Calif. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Wind drives flames from one vehicle to another in a wrecking yard in Chester, Calif. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

A firefighter walks past buildings destroyed by the Dixie fire in Greenville, Calif. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

A sidewalk bench, its wrought iron “welcome” twisted by flames, stands outside a building gutted by the Dixie fire in Greenville, Calif. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Battalion Chief Sergio Mora marks a road hazard amid flames, smoke and debris from the Dixie fire in Greenville, Calif. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Hunter McKee hugs Dawn Garofalo after helping her evacuate her horses to the edge of Lake Almanor as the Dixie fire approaches Chester, Calif. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

A car leaves Chester, Calif., which is under mandatory evacuation orders as the Dixie fire burns on the edge of town. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

