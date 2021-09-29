California

Photo essay — Fans: ‘I think #freebritney deserves her life back’

Phoebe Price of Hollywood outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse.
I think Britney deserves her life back. I came out her for women’s rights,” said Phoebe Price of Hollywood.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
By Francine Orr
Text by CHRISTI CARRAS
Outside the courthouse Wednesday, demonstrators donned pink-accented “Free Britney” T-shirts and held signs calling for investigations of the singer’s management and security personnel, who have come under immense scrutiny following the buzzy release of FX/Hulu’s “Controlling Britney Spears” documentary.

More than an hour before the hearing began, protesters chanted: “What do we want? Free Britney! When do we want it? Now!” and “Britney’s body, Britney’s choice,” among other rallying cries.

Saving Britney Spears: The inside story of the #FreeBritney movement

One person wielded a sign bearing the words, “Britney doesn’t need a conservatorship. It needs her.”

A parade of camera crews and news trucks lined the sidewalks and streets as demonstrators called on the media to “Leave Britney alone!” By late morning, the #FreeBritney crowd had shut down Grand Avenue, literally taking to the streets with a police presence near

Below a few of the fans in their own words.

Nefertara Ozella of Los Angeles: "I am a life long fan of Britney's. She inspired me to be a musician.
Nefertara Ozella of Los Angeles, holding a copy of her painting of Britney.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

“I am a life long fan of Britney’s. She inspired me to be a musician. I am bipolar so I care about her health. I want her to be happy and I want her to healthy and free.” Nefertara Ozella

Brian Noland, 41, of Studio City holding his dog "Gizmo"outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse
Brian Noland, 41, of Studio City with his dog “Gizmo.”
(Francine Orr/ Los Angeles Times)

“I am here because I have been a Britney fan since day one. She has always made me really happy throughout the years so I think it’s important that she is happy now.” Brian Noland.

Melanie Veronica, 32. "I moved here from New York to revolutionize the music industry, free Britney Spears,
Melanie Veronica, 32.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

“I moved her from New York to revolutionize the music industry, free Britney Spears, and end explosion of Hollywood.” Melanie Veronica

Chris Clear, 32, of Los Angeles.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
“I have been a Britney fan since I was a kid. I just want to see her happy. Chris Clear

Elizabeth Reay of Los Angeles.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

“I am here because I feel passionately we should stop finally abusing women.” Elizabeth Reay

Francine Orr

