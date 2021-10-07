October surprise: Chris Taylor, 8 for 72 home run blast, launches Dodgers into playoffs

A baseball rose from struggling Chris Taylor’s wildest imagination and floated into a city’s wildest dreams Wednesday night, landing in legend and legacy and the Dodger Stadium left-field pavilion.

Cue the bouncing blue home-plate mosh pit. Cue Chavez Ravine rocking from its ancient core. Cue “I Love L.A.!”

And, yes, yes, yes, bring on the Giants!

Chris Taylor hits the game-winning two-run home run during the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Chris Taylor celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting the game-winning two-run home run. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Taylor runs past a dejected St Louis Cardinals bench. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Alex Reyes (29) stares into the outfield after Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor (3) hit a 2-run homer to win the National League Wild Card game at Dodger Stadium. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina walks off the field as the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate the walk-off home run. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers celebrate and look at Chris Taylor’s thrown helmet as he approaches home plate. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)