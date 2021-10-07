Dodgers

October surprise: Chris Taylor, 8 for 72 home run blast, launches Dodgers into playoffs

Chris Taylor reacts while running the bases after his 2-run homer wins the game
Chris Taylor reacts while running the bases after his 2-run homer wins the game against the St Louis Cardinals in the National League Wild Card game at Dodger Stadium. The win propels them into the playoffs against the San Francisco Giants.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
By Gina Ferazzi, Wally Skalij, Robert Gauthier, Text by Bill Plaschke
A baseball rose from struggling Chris Taylor’s wildest imagination and floated into a city’s wildest dreams Wednesday night, landing in legend and legacy and the Dodger Stadium left-field pavilion.

Cue the bouncing blue home-plate mosh pit. Cue Chavez Ravine rocking from its ancient core. Cue “I Love L.A.!”

And, yes, yes, yes, bring on the Giants!

Chris Taylor hits the game-winning two-run home run during the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Chris Taylor celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting the game-winning two-run home run.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Taylor runs past a dejected St Louis Cardinals bench.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Taylor reacts while running the bases.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Alex Reyes (29) stares into the outfield
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Alex Reyes (29) stares into the outfield after Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor (3) hit a 2-run homer to win the National League Wild Card game at Dodger Stadium.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Taylor reacts while running the bases after his 2-run homer wins the game against the St Louis Cardinals.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina walks off the field as the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate the walk-off home run.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Taylor rounds the bases after hitting the game-winning two-run home run.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Taylor rounds the bases after hitting the game-winning two-run home run.
Taylor rounds the bases after hitting the game-winning two-run home run during the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Taylor celebrates while rounding the bases.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers celebrate and look at Chris Taylor's thrown helmet as he approaches home plate.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Taylor celebrates while crossing home plate.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers
Gina Ferazzi, Wally Skalij, Robert Gauthier, Text by Bill Plaschke

The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.

