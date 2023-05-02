Photos: Hollywood writers out on the picket lines

Just hours after a midnight deadline to reach an agreement with major Hollywood studios on a new contract expired, thousands of striking members of the Writers Guild of America set down their pens, stepped away from their laptops and took their fight to the streets on Tuesday.

Forming picket lines outside more than a dozen studios and production facilities in Los Angeles and New York, including the headquarters of Netflix and Amazon Studios, writers hoisted placards and chanted in unison to demand what they regard as fair compensation and working conditions in an industry that has been upended by the rise of streaming.

WGA members walk a picket line around the Bronson Sunset Studios lot where Netflix leases space for production and offices Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in Hollywood, CA. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Writers Guild of America members walk the picket line on the first day of their strike in front of Amazon studios on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Culver City, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Actor Gregory Pekar joins a picket line with members of the Writers Guild of America, picket outside the CBS Television City in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

Writers Guild of America members walk the picket line on the first day of their strike in front of Sony Pictures on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Culver City, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

WGA members acknowledge cars that honk their support on the first day of their strike in front of Paramount Studios in Hollywood on May 2, 2023 (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Actor and writer Daheli Hall, left, joins WGA members as they cheer on the first day of their strike in front of Paramount Studios in Hollywood on May 2, 2023. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Kyra Jones joins fellow WGA members who walk the picket line on the first day of their strike in front of Paramount Studios in Hollywood on May 2, 2023. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Writers Guild of America members walk the picket line on the first day of their strike in front of Amazon studios on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Culver City, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Members of The Writers Guild of America picket outside Warner Bros. Studios, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. (Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)

Striking writers take part in a rally in front of Paramount Pictures studio, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)

People picket outside of Paramount Pictures on the first day of the Hollywood writers strike on May 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. S (David McNew / Getty Images)

Striking Writers Guild of America workers picket outside the Disney Studios, on May 2, 2023 in Burbank, California (Eric Thayer / Getty Images)