California

Photos: Labor Day demonstration led to peaceful arrest of protesters

People form a circle on West Sunset Boulevard during a demonstration with thousands of healthcare workers to call for improved working conditions, better support systems and increased investment in the healthcare workforce at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Hollywood on Sept. 4, 2023, in Los Angeles.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Dania MaxwellStaff Photographer 
Hundreds of workers marched from Los Feliz Elementary to the medical center’s entrance around 11 a.m., many of them holding signs and dressed in their local union’s T-shirts. At the behest of police, organizers ushered most of the group onto the sidewalk, leaving in the cordoned-off street a circle of two dozen protesters who seated themselves on the asphalt.

A police officer makes an arrest during a demonstration by thousands of healthcare workers.
A police officer makes an arrest during a demonstration with thousands of healthcare workers in Hollywood on Monday. The event was organized by SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West and co-sponsored by the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

California
Dania Maxwell

Dania Maxwell is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2018, she worked in Colombia, South America and at the Naples Daily News in Florida. Her work has been awarded an Emmy, POYi, Sigma Delta Chi and Edward R. Murrow. Maxwell received a master’s degree in visual communication from Ohio University and a bachelor of arts from Sarah Lawrence College.

