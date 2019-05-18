In L.A., my car was an escape hatch from dates that didn’t work out

“Here is a man who knows how to take care of things,” I thought. Since he had taken an Uber to the bar, I offered to drive him home, envisioning a lengthy makeout session in the front seat. But on the drive through a particularly congested stretch of the 110, he told me he had a tattoo on the bottom of his foot that read “mediocrity” so he could “stomp out mediocrity” every morning. He said this while changing my radio station without asking and then spitting gum out the window, and I didn’t care so much about his woodworking skills anymore. This man was not going to be my copilot.