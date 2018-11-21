He shared my house and borrowed my heart as well

After so much criticism, my guest’s simple niceness felt otherworldly, as if Oregon was not just a different state but an alternate planet that sustained and nourished brilliant men. He said he would be traveling often to Los Angeles and would like to stay at my place again if it was available. He likes me, I thought. Also, thinking of this man from Portland observing my city gave me a dirty thrill, like noticing someone at the party checking out your boyfriend.