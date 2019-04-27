I didn’t want to marry him. Or did I?

But what did this mean? If I was going to live with him in France, we would have to PACS. I knew I wanted to be with him, but now I wasn't sure about the PACS. It felt like a halfway point between living together and marriage. One that didn't necessarily lead to a wedding. I felt a shift. Was marriage what I wanted after all? I knew I wasn’t alone with my conflicted feelings. So many of my girlfriends were single — either still unmarried or divorced. Somehow we’d gotten the message that to be without a man was to be incomplete. I knew that was a lie. But I also worried that settling for the PACS would be just that — “settling” — when perhaps I wanted more.