Despite Increase In DE&I Initiatives, Many Employees Are Still Left Behind

While corporate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts may be on the rise, those with hearing loss are a population that continues to be left behind by companies when it comes to providing inclusive healthcare opportunities. According to a recent survey by TruHearing, the market leader in hearing healthcare benefits, only a quarter of employees reported that their employer offers hearing benefits, despite the fact that 42% of the general population of employees surveyed report hearing loss.

This is a missed opportunity for employers to build positive perceptions with all employees, given that 94% of employees - even those without hearing loss - agree that it is at least somewhat important for employers to offer hearing benefits as part of their overall employee benefits package, and more than half (53%) feel it is important or very important. DE&I initiatives have become mandatory for those in the job market. A significant majority (83%) of the general population of employees reported that a company having DE&I initiatives is important to them when searching for a job. Additionally, 74% say that a company having DE&I initiatives plays a role in them continuing to work for the company.

“As DE&I initiatives continue to be prioritized during the job search, it is critical that companies provide offerings like hearing benefits that help cultivate an inclusive environment so that all employees feel prioritized and supported,” said Tommy Macdonald, CEO, TruHearing. This was validated in the TruHearing survey with 49% of employees with treated hearing loss reporting that they felt more included at work after wearing hearing aids. “Adding hearing benefits is a nearly negligible cost and an easy way for companies to enhance their DE&I efforts, while significantly improving overall employee wellness when compared to other initiatives.”

Providing employees with hearing healthcare is one of the easiest and most impactful ways a company can support those with hearing loss, as cost is the number one barrier to seeking hearing treatment and access to hearing insurance is the top motivator for treating hearing loss. According to the TruHearing study, more than half (51%) of employees with hearing loss reported they would have waited longer to pursue getting hearing aids if their employer did not offer hearing benefits. This delay in proactively addressing hearing health needs is demonstrated by the 36% of employees who reported untreated hearing loss.

“Offering hearing benefits is not only a way to provide employees with necessary healthcare, but it also demonstrates that a company is taking real action to promote overall wellness and inclusion, which is now being prioritized by employees more than ever before. The addition of hearing benefits can both support a company’s reputation among staff and also show employees with hearing loss how much they are valued,” said Macdonald.

