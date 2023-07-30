No. 15 - Baker Tilly

bakertilly.com

11150 Santa Monica Blvd. Suite 600, Los Angeles, CA 90025

6320 Canoga Ave. 17th Floor, Woodland Hills, CA 91367

Headcount in Los Angeles County

  • Total number of CPAs: 54
  • Total number of accounting professionals (including CPAs): 179
  • Total number of employees: 216

Headquarters: Chicago

Year established: 1931

Offices firmwide: 72

Accounting services offered: Audit, Tax, Advisory, Business Management

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Accounting Leaders 2023

Top Local Executive: Greg Zelenay, Managing Partner