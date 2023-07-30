No. 15 - Baker Tilly
11150 Santa Monica Blvd. Suite 600, Los Angeles, CA 90025
6320 Canoga Ave. 17th Floor, Woodland Hills, CA 91367
Headcount in Los Angeles County
- Total number of CPAs: 54
- Total number of accounting professionals (including CPAs): 179
- Total number of employees: 216
Headquarters: Chicago
Year established: 1931
Offices firmwide: 72
Accounting services offered: Audit, Tax, Advisory, Business Management
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Top Local Executive: Greg Zelenay, Managing Partner