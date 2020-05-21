Latest Headlines
AstraZeneca hopes to show its COVID-19 vaccine is effective by the end of this year and is ramping up manufacturing so it can supply doses in January.
The average number of daily deaths has also dropped to its lowest point since May.
Newport-Mesa Unified School District was poised to reopen secondary school campuses Monday, but district officials say they aren’t prepared for the move.
L.A. officials warn against lifting COVID-19 restrictions until a review of Labor Day weekend data
California’s COVID-19 case count and hospitalizations are declining, but L.A. County officials won’t budge on lifting restrictions, fearing reversal.
President Trump and top health experts held a panel Thursday in which they encouraged Americans who had antibodies after recovering from COVID-19 to donate plasma to help those fighting the disease.
Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died after battling the coronavirus. He was 74.
Drug dealers were flushed out after the pandemic forced the closure of many businesses used to conceal money laundering, California authorities say.
