AstraZeneca aims to deliver vaccine trial data by year’s end

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020 file photo, a volunteer receives an injection at the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg, as part of Africa's first participation in a COVID-19 vaccine trial developed at the University of Oxford in Britain in conjunction with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. On Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, AstraZeneca Inc. announced that the Food and Drug Administration is letting it resume testing of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the U.S. (Siphiwe Sibeko/Pool via AP)
AstraZeneca hopes to show its COVID-19 vaccine is effective by the end of this year and is ramping up manufacturing so it can supply doses in January.

Californians hospitalized with COVID-19 at lowest level in 6 months

VENTURA, CA - OCTOBER 07: Lunctime crowd in downtown Ventura on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Data released by the California Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed that Ventura County has moved into the less restrictive red tier. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

The average number of daily deaths has also dropped to its lowest point since May.

O.C. district won’t send middle and high schoolers back to school yet

Julia Graham, left, and Karla Rivera hold sigs in protest outside of the Newport-Mesa Unified School District offices in Costa Mesa on Thursday, October 8.

Newport-Mesa Unified School District was poised to reopen secondary school campuses Monday, but district officials say they aren’t prepared for the move.

L.A. officials warn against lifting COVID-19 restrictions until a review of Labor Day weekend data

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: A sign notifies bus passengers about wearing masks on Broadway in Chinatown on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California’s COVID-19 case count and hospitalizations are declining, but L.A. County officials won’t budge on lifting restrictions, fearing reversal.

Second Opinion with Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong

Watch LA Times Today at 7 PM on Spectrum News 1 on channel 1, on Cox systems in Palos Verdes and Orange County on channel 99, and live stream on the Spectrum News App.

Huntington Beach has become a center of resistance toward COVID-19 safety measures

Watch LA Times Today at 7 PM on Spectrum News 1 on channel 1, on Cox systems in Palos Verdes and Orange County on channel 99, and live stream on the Spectrum News App.

Trump and top health experts urge people to donate plasma to fight COVID-19

President Trump and top health experts held a panel Thursday in which they encouraged Americans who had antibodies after recovering from COVID-19 to donate plasma to help those fighting the disease.

LAUSD mass coronavirus testing logistics

Watch LA Times Today at 7 PM/10PM on channel 1 on Spectrum News 1, and on Cox systems in Palos Verdes and Orange County on channel 99.

Herman Cain, former GOP presidential candidate, dies of COVID-19

Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died after battling the coronavirus. He was 74.
Task force snares $4 million and a slew of drug dealers visiting from out of state

An Inland Empire drug crackdown task force seized $4 million and arrested 51 people on charges of money laundering associated with drug trafficking over the last two months.

Drug dealers were flushed out after the pandemic forced the closure of many businesses used to conceal money laundering, California authorities say.

