@latimesfood on Instagram

Latest Headlines
Here’s the complicated history of America’s most famous Chinese dish: kung pao chicken.
At Spoon & Pork, a new Filipino restaurant in Silver Lake, critic Patricia Escárcega considers crispy pata and pork belly adobo.
One man’s opinion on the best (and worst) instant ramens.
Chefs love control, and sushi chef Mori Onodera exercises about the maximum amount of control a chef can have over food served at a restaurant.
After almost 50 years in the San Gabriel Valley, venerated doughnut vendor the Donut Man will open a stall in downtown’s Grand Central Market in early 2020.
Paradise Dynasty is determined to unseat Taiwan’s Din Tai Fung as the world’s best-known purveyor of soup dumplings. It plans to open its first U.S. store inside South Coast Plaza next year.
Lucas goes to Orange County with chef Shawn Pham for some of the best Vietnamese food you can find outside of the country itself.
So you’re having friends over for Halloween and you’re adult-ish.
Tomy’s Hamburgers. Tom’s Number 5 Chiliburgers. Tam’s Burgers. Tommy’s Famous Drive-Thru.
Bill Addison reviews Slab Barbecue in Beverly Grove
Go Get Em Tiger is aiming to be more than just a coffee shop; restaurant-caliber food and cool apparel fit for a boutique clothing shop are part of the brand’s growing identity as a coffee lifestyle company.
Critic Patricia Escárcega reviews chef Rocío Camacho’s mole-centric Mexican restaurant in Paramount, la Diosa de los Moles.
Within months of opening, Tacos 1986 ascended to the ranks of L.A.’s most popular taco spots.
Brooks Headley is bringing his popular New York City vegetarian burger joint Superiority Burger to Los Angeles.
Jeremy Fox’s Birdie G’s in Santa Monica is reviewed by Times critic Bill Addison
Most Read
Fees go by different names but can add almost 5% to your tab.
Woman’s grandnephew and his Navy buddy found guilty in her 2007 slaying
After years of low wages and abuse, Hollywood assistants are in open revolt over their treatment.
Former Lakers forward Metta World Peace has bought a home in Encino for $2.01 million.
