Week of Meals: Cookbook author Dawn Perry’s genius weeknight recipes

This is the eighth installment in our Week of Meals series, which gives you five weeknight dinner recipes with all the planning and strategizing built in. Each meal makes four servings, comes together — start to finish — in less than 60 minutes, and requires 10 or fewer ingredients (not counting cooking oil, salt and pepper or water). The groceries for all five meals can be bought from a single grocery store in a single shopping trip and will cost less than $100.

This next round of weeknight recipes comes from Dawn Perry, the author of the forthcoming cookbook “ Ready, Set, Cook: How to Make Good Food with What’s on Hand (No Fancy Skills, Fancy Equipment, or Fancy Budget Required) ” (Simon & Schuster, 2021). Her recipes here, just like those in her new book, arm cooks with lots of pantry- and fridge-friendly staples to jazz up basics like roasted vegetables, sautéed tofu or baked chicken tenders. A punchy herb sauce, creamy spiked tahini sauce or crunchy, tangy cabbage add vibrancy and color to virtually every meal — just what you need during the week to keep dinner exciting.

Get the recipes:

Vegetable Mozz With Spicy Spaghetti Time 30 minutes Yields Serves 4