Advertisement
Share
Food

Week of Meals: Cookbook author Dawn Perry’s genius weeknight recipes

A few pre-made condiments make cooking simple meals in minutes easier than making everything from scratch on the day of.
(Lindsay Kreighbaum / For The Times. Prop styling: Dorothy Hoover)
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
Share

This is the eighth installment in our Week of Meals series, which gives you five weeknight dinner recipes with all the planning and strategizing built in. Each meal makes four servings, comes together — start to finish — in less than 60 minutes, and requires 10 or fewer ingredients (not counting cooking oil, salt and pepper or water). The groceries for all five meals can be bought from a single grocery store in a single shopping trip and will cost less than $100.

This next round of weeknight recipes comes from Dawn Perry, the author of the forthcoming cookbook “Ready, Set, Cook: How to Make Good Food with What’s on Hand (No Fancy Skills, Fancy Equipment, or Fancy Budget Required)” (Simon & Schuster, 2021). Her recipes here, just like those in her new book, arm cooks with lots of pantry- and fridge-friendly staples to jazz up basics like roasted vegetables, sautéed tofu or baked chicken tenders. A punchy herb sauce, creamy spiked tahini sauce or crunchy, tangy cabbage add vibrancy and color to virtually every meal — just what you need during the week to keep dinner exciting.

(Clockwise from left) -- A grouping of Tofu bowls with lemon-lime cabbage, avocado and turmeric tahini, Pizza brocc with a side of garlicky spaghetti, A photograph of Bacon, egg and cheese tacos with Zing! Sauce and pickled onions and Chicken bites and a celery salad by Dawn Perry for the Los Angeles Times Week of Meals.

Food

Everything you need to buy and prep for Dawn Perry’s fall weeknight recipes

All the groceries and make-ahead condiments you need for a week of easy dinners.

Get the recipes:

A photograph of Chicken bites and a celery salad served with frozen fries by Dawn Perry for the Los Angeles Times Week of Meals.

Oven-Baked Chicken Tenders with Celery and Grape Salad

40 minutes
Serves 4
Advertisement

A photograph of Tofu bowls with lemon-lime cabbage, avocado and turmeric tahini by Dawn Perry for the Los Angeles Times Week of Meals.

Tofu Bowls With Avocado, Cabbage and Turmeric Tahini

30 minutes
Serves 4
A photograph of Pizza brocc with a side of garlicky spaghetti by Dawn Perry for the Los Angeles Times Week of Meals.

Vegetable Mozz With Spicy Spaghetti

30 minutes
Serves 4
A photograph of Bacon, egg and cheese tacos with Zing! Sauce and pickled onions by Dawn Perry for the Los Angeles Times Week of Meals.

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Tacos

30 minutes
Serves 4
Pizza with whatever toppings are leftover from the week by Dawn Perry for the Los Angeles Times Week of Meals.

Sheet Pan Pizza

1 hour
Serves 4 to 6

Food
Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement