Week of Meals: Food stylist and photographer Danielle Campbell’s recipes

Creamy 'Alla Amatriciana-ish' Pasta is just one of five new recipes in this fourth installment in our series.
(Danielle Campbell / For The Times)
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
This is the fourth installment in our Week of Meals series, which gives you five weeknight dinner recipes with all the planning and strategizing built in. Each meal makes four servings, comes together — start to finish — in less than 60 minutes and requires 10 or fewer ingredients (not counting cooking oil, salt and pepper or water). The groceries for all five meals can be bought from a single grocery store and in a single shopping trip and will cost less than $100 total.

Food stylist, recipe developer and photographer Danielle Campbell provides the recipes for this installment in our Week of Meals series. Here’s how she plans out her weekday recipes and uses the ingredients, including lots of Middle Eastern spices and sauces, that inspire her mostly meat-centric meals and add a ton of flavor to the plate.

“Creating delicious meals with minimal ingredients, and on a budget, is something working adults have to do consistently,” Campbell says. “These meals are a representation of the way I love to eat. Three of the recipes are inspired by Middle Eastern flavors, and the other two recipes provide more variety throughout the week.

“I wanted to make sure to pack as much flavor as I could into each meal. I’m a big carnivore, and I love to have a variety of proteins throughout the week. I also like to have one vegetarian dish during the week to give myself a lighter meal option while also keeping my budget in mind.

“I love fresh herbs and bright flavors, so I always try to incorporate a delicious condiment sauce like a salsa verde or a chimichurri that I can use multiple times throughout the week. Every time I visit a restaurant, I am always left thinking about the delicious meals long after I have left the building. It leaves me inspired to create even more recipes.” — as told to Ben Mims

Get the recipes:

Roasted Chicken and Potatoes with Salsa Verde Recipe, styling and photography by Danielle Campbell.

Roasted Chicken and Potatoes with Salsa Verde

1 hour
Serves 4

Cauliflower Steaks and Couscous with Chermoula. Recipe, styling and photography by Danielle Campbell.

Cauliflower Steaks and Couscous With Chermoula

50 minutes
Serves 4
Spicy Harissa Meatballs with Cucumber Salad. Recipe, styling and photography by Danielle Campbell.

Spicy Harissa Meatballs With Cucumber Salad

35 minutes
Serves 4
Creamy 'Alla Amatriciana-ish' Pasta. Recipe, styling and photography by Danielle Campbell.

Creamy 'Alla Amatriciana-ish' Pasta

30 minutes
Serves 4
Roasted Salmon with Chermoula and Kale Salad. Recipe, styling and photography by Danielle Campbell.

Roasted Salmon With Chermoula and Kale Salad

30 minutes
Serves 4

Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

