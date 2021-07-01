Week of Meals: Food stylist and photographer Danielle Campbell’s recipes

This is the fourth installment in our Week of Meals series, which gives you five weeknight dinner recipes with all the planning and strategizing built in. Each meal makes four servings, comes together — start to finish — in less than 60 minutes and requires 10 or fewer ingredients (not counting cooking oil, salt and pepper or water). The groceries for all five meals can be bought from a single grocery store and in a single shopping trip and will cost less than $100 total.

Food stylist, recipe developer and photographer Danielle Campbell provides the recipes for this installment in our Week of Meals series. Here’s how she plans out her weekday recipes and uses the ingredients, including lots of Middle Eastern spices and sauces, that inspire her mostly meat-centric meals and add a ton of flavor to the plate.

“Creating delicious meals with minimal ingredients, and on a budget, is something working adults have to do consistently,” Campbell says. “These meals are a representation of the way I love to eat. Three of the recipes are inspired by Middle Eastern flavors, and the other two recipes provide more variety throughout the week.

“I wanted to make sure to pack as much flavor as I could into each meal. I’m a big carnivore, and I love to have a variety of proteins throughout the week. I also like to have one vegetarian dish during the week to give myself a lighter meal option while also keeping my budget in mind.

“I love fresh herbs and bright flavors, so I always try to incorporate a delicious condiment sauce like a salsa verde or a chimichurri that I can use multiple times throughout the week. Every time I visit a restaurant, I am always left thinking about the delicious meals long after I have left the building. It leaves me inspired to create even more recipes.” — as told to Ben Mims

Get the recipes: