Week of Meals: Recipe developer and writer Thea Baumann’s recipes

The latest installment in our series of weeknight meals uses lots of Italian flavors for simple, quick cooking.
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
This is the seventh installment in our Week of Meals series, which gives you five weeknight dinner recipes with all the planning and strategizing built in. Each meal makes four servings, comes together — start to finish — in less than 60 minutes, and requires 10 or fewer ingredients (not counting cooking oil, salt and pepper or water). The groceries for all five meals can be bought from a single grocery store in a single shopping trip and will cost less than $100.

This round of weeknight recipes comes from Thea Baumann, a writer and recipe developer who lives in the Frogtown neighborhood. Her recipes maximize Italian flavors in the shortest amount of time possible and with the least amount of work, relying on consistent seasoning, healthy doses of lemon juice to perk up everything, and plenty of olive oil to maximize crunchy, rich and bold flavors.

Get the recipes:

Penne with Caramelized Cauliflower, Garlic and Chile

35 minutes
Serves 4
Roasted Chicken and Bread with Fennel-Arugula Salad

1 hour
Serves 4
Lentil and Rice Bowls with Grated Cauliflower, Spinach and Yogurt

45 minutes
Serves 4
Chickpea and Escarole Soup With Crispy Bread Crumbs

50 minutes
Serves 4
Lamb and Zucchini Burgers with Yogurt and Arugula

40 minutes
Serves 4

Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

