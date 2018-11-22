Cruise lines offer extra perks in their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Cruise lines add extra perks to sweeten their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. That’s good news for bargain hunters who may want free drinks or free specialty dining on their next sailing.
Here are some of what some cruise lines are offering during the post-Thanksgiving shopping blitz.
Celebrity Cruises
With Celebrity’s Black Friday deal, a deposit of $25 saves you a spot. You can save up to $600 on selected sailings, choose one free perk, and pay half the cost of third and fourth passengers in a cabin. For example, an April 6 cruise to the Western Caribbean with stops in Mexico and Grand Cayman starts at $549 per person, double occupancy, for an inside cabin. The deal ends Friday.
Emerald Waterways
Book any 2019 European river cruise by Nov. 27 and receive $170 onboard credit per cabin, a premium drinks package (valued at $220) and free or reduced round-trip airfare starting at $295.
Travelers who prefer to purchase their own airfare will receive $750 off their cabin price on selected eight- to 14-day cruises, and $1,500 off sailings of 15 days or more.
Also, passengers who book a 2019 Mekong River cruise and land tour will receive $150 credit and free round-trip airfare from the U.S. to the cruise start in Asia. Passengers who buy their own airfare save $1,250 off the cost of their cruise.
MSC Cruises
Passengers who book selected Caribbean sailings of seven nights or longer will receive unlimited drinks and $100 ship-board credit per cabin. The offer is good for balcony level cabins s on cruises through spring 2020.
MSC estimates savings at $600 for two passengers. The offer is limited to cruises aboard MSC Seaside, Divina and Meraviglia. The deal is good through Nov. 27.
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line offers six perks to passengers who book at certain cabin levels by Friday: a drinks package, a specialty dining package, $50 per port toward shore excursions, 250 minutes of Wi-Fi, free third and fourth passengers in cabin, and free or reduced airfare.
Reserve a studio or inside cabin, and you get to choose one perk. Ocean-view, balcony and mini-suite passengers may pick three, and concierge, suites and the Haven premium cabins receive all six.
The deal is good on selected sailings of three nights or more.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent’s Upgrade & Indulge offer gives passengers an upgrade of two or three categories on selected 2019 sailings to Europe, Alaska and the Caribbean. Use the promotion code "Indulge," and book by Nov. 30.
Viking River Cruises
Viking reduces prices and offers airfare credits on some of its most popular river cruises.
An eight-day Rhine Getaway to France, Germany and other European ports starts at $2,499 per person, double occupancy, plus $249 toward airfare. The 13-day Waterways of the Tsars to Moscow and other Russian ports starts at $5,799 plus free airfare from a number of U.S. cities. The offer expires Nov. 30.
