Double down on cruising luxury with Cunard's free room upgrades

Cunard's free Upgrades on Us offer is back — and it's a good one. Pay for an inside cabin on your next cruise and you’ll sail in a pricier balcony room. Reserve a balcony club room and you will be upgraded to a roomier Princess Grill Suite.
The deal: The upgrades are offered on certain 2019 and 2020 cruises to many destinations, including Europe, Alaska and Australia. For example, you can book a balcony cabin for $1,699 per person, the same price as an inside cabin, on a May 31 transatlantic sailing from England to New York City.
On the same sailing, you can reserve a Princess Grill Suite, which gives you access to private lounges and a reserved Princess Grill restaurant table, for $4,499 per person, the price of a Balcony Club cabin. Prices exclude port fees and taxes.
Free upgrades are available within categories of Queens Grill Suites too.
When: You must book by Feb. 28.
Details: Other perks with this offer include half off the usual 25% deposit, and past guests receive free gratuities.
Info: Cunard’s Upgrades on Us, cunard.com/cruise-deals/sale-2/, (800) 728-6273, or contact a travel agent