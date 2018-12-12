Advertisement

Double down on cruising luxury with Cunard's free room upgrades

By Mary Forgione
Dec 12, 2018 | 4:00 AM
Double down on cruising luxury with Cunard's free room upgrades
The Queen Mary 2 berthed at Circular Quay in Sydney, Australia. (Matt Blyth / Getty Images)

Cunard's free Upgrades on Us offer is back — and it's a good one. Pay for an inside cabin on your next cruise and you’ll sail in a pricier balcony room. Reserve a balcony club room and you will be upgraded to a roomier Princess Grill Suite.

The deal: The upgrades are offered on certain 2019 and 2020 cruises to many destinations, including Europe, Alaska and Australia. For example, you can book a balcony cabin for $1,699 per person, the same price as an inside cabin, on a May 31 transatlantic sailing from England to New York City.

Advertisement

On the same sailing, you can reserve a Princess Grill Suite, which gives you access to private lounges and a reserved Princess Grill restaurant table, for $4,499 per person, the price of a Balcony Club cabin. Prices exclude port fees and taxes.

Free upgrades are available within categories of Queens Grill Suites too.

When: You must book by Feb. 28.

Details: Other perks with this offer include half off the usual 25% deposit, and past guests receive free gratuities.

Info: Cunard’s Upgrades on Us, cunard.com/cruise-deals/sale-2/, (800) 728-6273, or contact a travel agent

Advertisement
Advertisement