Princess Cruises' new wearable device is turning its fleet into smart ships

Royal Princess is new to the Southern California region. It departed on its maiden voyage from the Port of Los Angeles to Mexico in late March and sailed that route through the end of April. It is now headed north to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, for a season of Alaska trips before returning to Los Angeles in September where it will homeport for six months, continuing cruises to Alaska, the Mexican Riviera and along the California coast. Princess officials are calling it "L.A.'s hometown ship."