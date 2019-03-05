Half off suites at Honolulu beach resort, but not for long

Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort in Honolulu is discounting suites 50%, just in time for spring break or a quick island getaway. The sale on suites at the more than 3,000-room resort ends March 13.
Here are suite prices you can expect to find during the sale:
-- $223 a night in junior suites (one king-size bed or two double beds) at the resort’s Diamond Head and Tapa towers;
-- $305 for a one-bedroom suite in the Tapa Tower;
-- $280 for junior suites with marina and ocean views at the Rainbow Tower; and
-- $405 for one-bedroom suites in the resort’s Alii location.
Prices exclude taxes and the $45 nightly resort fee.
The sale is good for stays between March 13 and Dec. 19, based on availability. Blackout dates apply. Expect to pay in full (nonrefundable) for the suite too.
The resort on Waikiki beach has 18 places to eat and drink, five swimming pools and fireworks every Friday night.
Info: Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, (800) 445-8667