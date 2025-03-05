High-end San Diego County resort bans children from overnight stays

A high-end San Diego County hotel is banning children from staying overnight, saying it plans to become an “adults-only resort.”

The Alila Marea Beach Resort in Encinitas explained that the change, which took effect in February, was made to provide more relaxing conditions for people over the age of 18.

“This transition allows us to provide a serene and tranquil environment tailored to adult travelers seeking relaxation, exploration and a peaceful stay by the beach,” the hotel wrote in a statement on its website.

Advertisement

The move mirrors other Alila hotels, including the Napa Valley location, which boasts that it’s a “sanctuary” for adults.

Kids can still come to the hotel for events such as weddings but are not allowed to stay overnight.

“We’re excited to introduce new programming tailored specifically for our adult guests’ desire for relaxation, connection and adventure,” said the Encinitas resort’s general manager, Richard Sorensen, in a statement to the Coast News Group, which first reported the change.

Advertisement

But attorney Chris Dolan told SFGate that the rules could run afoul of a state law, Civil Code 51, which bars discrimination in California businesses.

“Anybody who’s providing public accommodation, engaging in a contract, has to do so without effective discrimination, and that would include hotel establishments,” Dolan told SFGATE. “So the innkeepers are not allowed to have a restriction against children being on the premises.”

Hyatt, the resort’s parent company, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.