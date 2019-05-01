Flights to Kauai's North Shore restart, after more than two decades

Kauai’s North Shore is getting its first scheduled airline service in 22 years, thanks to the little-known carrier called Makani Kai Air. Twice-daily flights began Wednesday between Honolulu and Princeville at a flat rate of $125 each way.
The 42-minute flight from Makani Kai’s terminal at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu lands at the tiny Princeville Airport, three miles east of Hanalei and close to North Shore resorts. By flying, visitors skip the 31-mile drive from Kauai’s main airport, which can become congested in the towns of Lihue and Kapaa.
The airfare’s flat fee won’t fluctuate according to demand or day of the week, but additional charges apply. Passengers can take two carry-on bags of up to 15 pounds each for free. Checked bags up to 50 pounds cost $20 each; bags between 50 and 70 pounds and over-sized bags cost $30 each.
Makani Kai flies a twin-engine Piper Chieftain that can carry nine passengers, a number small enough not to require TSA screening. Flights from Honolulu take off from the airline’s terminal at 100 Kaulele Place on the other side of the main airport. Travelers are advised to arrive 15 minutes before their departure time.
A free airport shuttle is available for Makani Kai passengers who are making connections to and from Honolulu’s main terminal.
Info: Makani Kai Air