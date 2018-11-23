Take a spin through Belgium's back roads and World War I sites on self-guided cycling tour

Pedal your way through West Flanders in Belgium on a self-guided tour that includes sites made famous by World War I.
Highlights include Bruges, preserved and renovated, and the medieval town of Ypres, which was restored to its former beauty after being heavily damaged by warfare a century ago.
The eight-day route is clearly marked and includes country lanes, tow paths, forest paths and cycling trails.
Battlefields, museums, cemeteries and memorials can be visited on days six and seven of this tour.
Dates: Saturday departures from June 4 to Sept 21.
Price: From $1,009 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, daily breakfast, bike rental, luggage transfers, route descriptions, maps and tourist tax. International airfare not included.
Info: Freewheel Holidays
