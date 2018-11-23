Black Friday-Cyber Monday sale on Amtrak tickets means 30% off most routes

Ready to plan your 2019 train vacation? You can save 30% on Amtrak tickets on most routes during the company’s Black Friday-Cyber Monday sale.
The Track Friday Sale offers discount rides for travel between Jan. 7 and April 30. There are no blackout dates either; if you snag a ticket at a price you like, you’re good to go. You’ll find this deal starting Friday and ending Monday on Amtrak.com.
In California, discount tickets are available for travel between L.A. and Chicago on the Southwest Chief, L.A. and New Orleans on the Sunset Limited, L.A. and Seattle on the Coast Starlight and between Oakland and Chicago on the California Zephyr. (The sale doesn’t apply to the popular Pacific Surfliner route.)
Sample one-way coach fares on sale:
--Los Angeles to Portland, Ore., or Seattle, $85 each way.
--Los Angeles to Chicago, $125 each way.
--New York to Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., as little as $29 to $39 each way.
Amtrak also offers free Wi-Fi, and passengers are allowed two personal items and two carry-on bags (up to 50 pounds) for free.
Note that sale prices aren’t available on all routes, and tickets are nonrefundable.
Book discounted tickets at Amtrak.com.